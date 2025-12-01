DPH, Partners Recognize 45-year Effort to End HIV/AIDS During Worlds AIDS Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – This year marks the 45th year of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) and community partners are teaming up during World AIDS Day to honor this milestone and advance efforts to end HIV as a public health threat.

World AIDS Day is observed each year on Dec. 1. It serves as a time for people around the globe to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for those living with HIV and remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses. DPH and its partners are hosting events to commemorate the occasion, raise awareness and celebrate progress.

HIV continues to present a significant public health challenge in South Carolina. As of December 2023, an estimated 20,000 South Carolina residents were living with a diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS.

“We now have all the tools necessary to end the HIV epidemic, from highly effective medications that prevent and treat HIV to proven behavioral and biomedical strategies that stop the virus in its tracks,” said Ali Mansaray, Director of DPH’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Section. “What continues to challenge us is eliminating the persistent disparities rooted in stigma, inequities, and misconceptions surrounding the virus and those affected by it. As we honor those we have lost, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting South Carolinians living with HIV, preventing new infections and advancing equitable access to care and prevention services statewide.”

On Monday, Dec. 1, the University of South Carolina and DPH will hold an event outside Russell House (1400 Greene St., Columbia) at 4 p.m., immediately followed by a walk to the South Carolina State House (1100 Gervais St, Columbia). A World AIDS Day candle lighting program will follow at the State House at 5:55 p.m.

Additionally, DPH county health departments will be sponsoring free HIV, STDs and Hepatitis testing events on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

For more information about World AIDS Day, as well as local HIV testing sites, call DPH's S.C. HIV/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437), visit DPH's website at dph.sc.gov/WAD or follow Ending the Epidemics SC on Facebook and Instagram (@endingtheepidemicssc).

Through increasing community awareness of HIV and providing testing opportunities, DPH and partners are accelerating the process to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030.

