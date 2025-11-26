Rabid Animals Confirmed in Chesterfield and Pickens County; One Person and Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 26, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon and a skunk have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

In Chesterfield County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Birdsong and Clyde Laney roads in Cheraw, S.C. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Pickens County, the skunk that tested positive for rabies was found near Spirit Mountain Lane and Mt. Frontenac Way in Easley, S.C. No people were exposed. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the Rabies Control Act.

The Chesterfield County raccoon was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Nov. 24, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Nov. 25, 2025. The Pickens County Skunk was submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing on Nov. 25, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies on Nov. 26, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon, skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2025, the Chesterfield County raccoon is the second animal to test positive for rabies in that county, and the Pickens County skunk is the sixth animal to test positive for rabies in that county. There have been 97 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, one of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Chesterfield County and six were in Pickens County. Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

