FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports Seven New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 62, and One Public Exposure Notification

Nov. 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting seven new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 62 and the total number reported to DPH this year to 65.

Six of the new cases are household members of known cases who were in quarantine. One case was an individual exposed in a school setting who was in quarantine.

There are 144 people in quarantine and six in isolation. Fifty-six of those are individuals from Lyman Elementary, 52 are from Boiling Springs Middle School and one attends D.R. Hill Middle School. All school faculty, staff, students and parents have been notified. Students from those schools who quarantine successfully without becoming ill are scheduled to be able to return to classes tomorrow, Nov. 29.

DPH has one public exposure notification to report: if anyone was at Costco at 211 W. Blackstock Rd #1008b, Spartanburg, or its tire center on Tuesday, Nov. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you do not have immunity through vaccination or previous disease, please be aware of measles symptoms and contact your health care provider if you become ill. Notifying a health care provider of a potential exposure before seeking care is very important. This allows prior arrangements to be made in clinical settings to prevent additional exposures of staff and other visitors as some clinical sites have also been settings of public exposures. Potentially exposed individuals should monitor for symptoms through Dec. 9.

Symptoms of measles typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and start with a cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, along with a mild to moderate fever.

Two or three days later, the fever spikes, often as high as 104°F. At the same time, a red blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face and head, then rapidly spreads down the remainder of the body. A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after its onset, so someone may be able to spread measles before they know they have the disease. It is important to stay home if you are ill. We encourage employers to make sure that workers stay out of worksites and facilities while ill to protect your businesses, your workers and your clients.

We remind people that measles is highly contagious and can cause serious illness resulting in hospitalizations and complications. If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call your doctor and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Your doctor should make special arrangements to evaluate you without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk of exposure. You will be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

There are currently no scheduled vaccination events in Spartanburg County; any community partners or organizations interested in scheduling a vaccination event from DPH’s Mobile Health Unit can request a visit to their location by completing this form on our website. DPH will prioritize requests for MMR vaccination events, if received, and will also take steps to increase appointment availability for MMR vaccination in health department locations, should demand dictate.

Vaccines are also available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 62 cases:

Under 5: 13

5-17: 37

18+: 7

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 5

Vaccination status:

58 unvaccinated, 3 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence (one still being determined).

