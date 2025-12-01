Make nature ornaments with MDC Dec. 6 in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – As many people may be decking the halls with boughs of holly, Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)invites the public to craft their own festive creations.

Join the staff at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 6 for “Create Your Own Nature Ornaments.” Participants may make their own one-of-a-kind ornaments using natural materials, like pinecones, twigs, and more.

No registration is needed, and all ages are welcomed. For more details, visit: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213187

To find out more about the Dec. 6 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. The education center is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.