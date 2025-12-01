amaise Strengthens U.S. Market Presence with SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 Compliance

HIPAA amaise

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- amaise , the AI company powering advanced claims-intelligence solutions for bodily injury, liability, and life-insurance workflows, today announced the renewal of its ISO 27001 certification alongside newly achieved SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance. The company also confirms continued alignment with GDPR requirements.Together, these certifications provide a comprehensive compliance foundation for insurers, TPAs, and service providers seeking enterprise-grade AI solutions for complex medical and legal workflows."Every certification is implemented with one clear objective,” said Patrick Barnert , COO of amaise. "Safeguarding client data and strengthening the trust insurers place in our platform.”Comprehensive Compliance for the Insurance IndustryThe renewed ISO 27001 certification demonstrates the strength and maturity of amaise’s information-security management across all operations.The newly obtained SOC 2 Type 2 confirms rigorous controls across security, availability, confidentiality, privacy, and processing integrity.HIPAA compliance enables the secure handling of Protected Health Information (PHI), an essential requirement for U.S. carriers managing medical records at scale.Continued GDPR compliance ensures lawful and secure data processing for European clients and multinational carriers. These credentials reinforce the company’s mission to help insurers resolve injury claims more accurately, more efficiently, and at lower operational cost.Carriers using amaise report productivity increases of up to 80%, risk-assessment accuracy improvements of up to 4×, and reductions in claim payouts of nearly 10%, while maintaining fairness and transparency.Strengthening U.S. Presenceamaise continues to deepen its presence in the United States, supported by growing interest from carriers and TPAs across auto liability, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, and life-underwriting business lines. The company’s agenticAI platform helps U.S. claims teams analyze large volumes of medical, legal, and liability data, accelerating case resolution and improving decision quality.To further support clients and partners, amaise recently appointed Scott Francis as General Manager for the U.S. region. With more than a decade of industry experience, Francis leads commercial growth, partnerships, and client success activities across the country.Driving Innovation for Carriers and TPAsIn parallel with its compliance achievements, amaise has significantly increased investment in product and engineering. Recent developments include advanced LLM-agent orchestration, knowledge-graph expansion, and enhanced natural-language processing capabilities. These improvements accelerate deployment, deepen insights, and increase value realization for U.S. clients.“We are committed to delivering a platform our clients can trust, backed by measurable outcomes,” said Scott Francis, GM U.S. “The combination of innovation and strong compliance gives carriers the confidence they need to adopt AI at scale.”About amaiseamaise is a Swiss-based AI company delivering agentic AI-powered claims-intelligence solutions for bodily injury, liability, and life insurance workflows. The modular amaise product suite - Core, MedInsights, CasePilot, Collaboration, and SDK - enables insurers, TPAs, independent medical evaluators, and law firms to extract actionable insights from complex medical and legal case files, accelerate settlement times, and improve risk-assessment accuracy.Trusted by leading carriers across Europe and expanding in the U.S., amaise offers enterprise-grade security (ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR) and deep domain expertise in medical-data and claims analytics.Visit www.amaise.com for more information.

