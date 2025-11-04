amaise Appoints Scott Francis as General Manager in the U.S.

Scott Francis amaise

Scott will lead the operations, drive commercial growth, and strengthen relationships with customers across the property and casualty insurance market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- amaise is an agenticAI platform purpose-built for bodily injury claims that helps insurance adjusters accurately resolve claims in a fraction of the time. By empowering adjusters with actionable, evidence‑based recommendations within minutes, amaise helps carriers close claims faster and fairer, saving significant time and expense.Leading amaise’s Growth in the U.S.With more than 10 years of experience building and leading sales organizations in the insurance industry, Francis brings a deep understanding of customer needs and operational excellence.Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Ethos Risk Services, where he led the company’s Medical Canvassing product line, driving innovation, client retention, and new business growth. Prior to Ethos, Francis held leadership roles at several market-leading claims service providers, building high-performing teams and partnering with insurance carriers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and law firms to design scalable, customer-centric solutions.His career is defined by a focus on process improvement, customer experience, and collaboration across complex client ecosystems. Outside of amaise, he serves as a Strategic Planning Board Advisor at RISE“Scott’s leadership experience and deep industry knowledge make him an ideal fit to lead our U.S. team,” said Achim Kohli, CEO of amaise. “As we continue to grow, Scott’s proven ability to build trusted partnerships and deliver tailored solutions with measurable ROI will be instrumental in supporting our customers’ success.”A Strong Partnership to Advance Agentic AI in Claims HandlingBuilding on amaise’s strong foundation and market growth, Francis will lead efforts to expand market presence, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. With a proven record of driving commercial excellence and customer success, he will play a key role in enhancing the next generation of claim handling processes among insurers, TPAs, and law firms.“I’m thrilled to join amaise at such an exciting stage of evolution for the insurance industry." Francis added, "The solution not only solves critical issues in the injury claim process, but also proactively helps carriers and adjusters work more efficiently and effectively. This is the promise of agentic AI that carriers have been looking for.”Francis will be working closely with Darren Klauser, amaise Board Advisor, who noted, "Scott's claims knowledge and market intelligence will help amaise provide the greatest value to our clients in the current environment and as this technology continues to evolve. Scott and amaise are well-positioned to drive litigation expense reductions, improve cycle time, and enable their teams to focus more time on more impactful work."About amaiseamaise is an AI-powered platform that analyzes bodily injury insurance claims and life insurance underwriting with precision and empowers your experts to act fast and accurately. With amaise’s agenticAI Platform, insurance carriers, TPAs, IMEs, and law firms are revolutionizing how they manage bodily injury claims and underwriting processes. Whether it’s motor liability, workers' compensation, life underwriting, or medical malpractice claims, amaise delivers actionable intelligence that drives measurable results.

