amaise Strengthens Guidewire Partnership and Expands U.S. Presence at Connections 2025

amaise Strengthens Guidewire Partnership

amaise, a leading Agentic AI platform for injury claims, will showcase its Guidewire-integrated solution at Guidewire Connections 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- amaise , a leading Agentic AI platform for injury claims, will showcase its Guidewire-integrated solution at Guidewire Connections 2025, taking place October 27–30 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The company’s presence at the premier P&C insurance event highlights its growing strategic partnership with Guidewire and reinforces its commitment to the North American market — where carriers are actively searching for tools to combat rising claims costs and the growing impact of social inflation.amaise has been integrated into Guidewire’s emerging AI ecosystem as an available service within ClaimCenter. The platform seamlessly ingests unstructured claims documents — including medical reports, legal correspondence, financials, and more — and returns structured, decision-ready insights directly into Guidewire. Adjusters gain a comprehensive understanding of a claim in ~15 minutes, allowing them to react faster, spot litigation risk early, and respond consistently across lines of business including auto liability, general liability, workers’ compensation, and medical malpractice.Social Inflation Demands Claims InnovationInsurers face mounting pressure from social inflation, as claim costs in injury-heavy lines of business rise due to pro-plaintiff jury trends, extended treatment cycles, and a surge in “nuclear verdicts.” U.S. casualty carriers have experienced a 57% increase in liability claim costs over the past decade, driven by litigation intensity and societal shifts that encourage inflated settlements and legal complexity. In auto liability, for example, claim severity is up over 20% since 2020, and nearly 85% of claimants are now approached by attorneys, driving faster escalation into litigation.amaise helps carriers fight these dynamics head-on — giving adjusters a “rapid-fire capability” to stay ahead of complexity, reduce delays, and prevent runaway costs. The platform has already delivered measurable results:- 77% efficiency gains- >2% average reduction in payouts- Live in production with 12+ carriersFrom Intake to Insight Without DisruptionUnlike AI tools that require months of integration or system overhaul, amaise works natively within the Guidewire ClaimCenter environment. Its agentic architecture retrieves claim files through established workflows, processes them through over 100 proprietary AI models, and auto-populates ClaimCenter fields that are normally filled in manually — saving time and reducing inconsistency.By surfacing red flags early (e.g., likely litigation, causation questions, attorney signals), the platform empowers claims professionals to make faster, more confident decisions.Leadership Commentary“The pressure social inflation puts on casualty lines is no longer abstract — it’s visible in every claims team’s backlog,” said Achim Kohli, Co-Founder and CEO of amaise. “Our agentic AI platform gives insurers the speed, structure, and strategy to stay ahead of that pressure. We’re proud to bring that capability to the U.S. market, and our partnership with Guidewire makes it easy for carriers to activate those gains inside existing workflows.”Darren Klauser, Head of U.S. at amaise, added: “Insurers are demanding AI tools that not only fit into their systems but actually make people’s jobs easier. The integration with Guidewire delivers on that — we’re not asking carriers to rebuild their tech stack; we’re just giving adjusters and claim leaders a huge upgrade in capability.”A Global Perspective, U.S. CommitmentOriginally founded in Switzerland, amaise is now headquartered in Texas to serve the U.S. insurance market more directly. Its team combines deep industry knowledge from European injury claims systems with U.S. casualty market insight — allowing it to meet the operational needs of North American carriers while drawing on the structured, data-driven methodologies of Swiss insurance culture.See amaise at Connections 2025With over 3,400 attendees expected at Guidewire Connections 2025, the event is the ideal stage for amaise to demonstrate how its technology turns complex injury claims into decision-ready insights — in minutes, not days. The company’s team will be available for 1:1 demos and discussions with Guidewire customers looking to streamline operations, reduce litigation exposure, and gain a competitive edge in casualty claims.About amaiseamaise is an Agentic AI platform for injury claims, built by adjusters, for adjusters. The solution transforms unstructured claims data into structured CaseDNA™ insights, surfacing decision-critical facts across medical, legal, and financial documents in ~15 minutes. Already live with over a dozen carriers, amaise helps insurers fight social inflation, reduce leakage, and scale their claims operations without adding headcount.

amaise helps carriers understand injury claims 84% faster, with 4x more precision—saving up to 13% in payouts through shorter claim cycles.

