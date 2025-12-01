New Music Alert Sending Love This Christmas from Indika

Sending Love This Christmas from Indika Indika

Track Title: Sending Love This Christmas Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QT6EZ2564869

HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indika is a bold new voice in cyberpunk-inspired pop and cinematic rock. With a fast-growing fanbase across the UK and beyond, she has become recognised for her ability to explore the deepest corners of the human experience – love, loss, identity, reality and transformation.Indika has released four acclaimed concept albums, tackling themes of reality, humanity, grief, awakening and rebellion.Indika also released the widely loved single, Silent Ponies, co-written with writer Sally Marsh - a haunting tribute to the wild ponies of the New Forest, written to raise awareness of the animals being killed on local roads.Indika is a virtual artist, but one with a beating heart and social conscience behind every lyric and note.Her latest track, Sending Love This Christmas, is her first charity release - created to raise funds for animal rescue organisations doing life-saving work across the UK.Sending Love This Christmas is a heartfelt and heartwarming charity single released in support of several UK animal rescues. The song is a stirring reminder that love, compassion, and kindness matter most, especially at Christmas.All proceeds from the single will go to frontline animal rescue organisations across the country. The track has already stunned professional music pluggers and is being tipped as a potential Christmas Number One.Contact Indika at caroline@jingletails.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Sending Love This Christmas - Christmas Charity Single for Animal Rescue

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.