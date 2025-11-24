New Music Alert Be My Santa Claus from Multi Talented Singer Songwriter Boni Jane

Be My Santa Claus from multi-talented singer-songwriter Boni Jane

Track Title: Be My Santa Claus Genre: Pop, Christmas, Holidays, Singer Songwriter, Easy Listening Launch Date: 24th November 2025 ISRC Code: AUGBT2555362

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BONI JANE REIMAGINES HER HEARTFELT HOLIDAY CLASSIC WITH NEW SINGLE “BE MY SANTA CLAUS” (AKA “CHRISTMAS MAGIC”)Out Today – 24 November 2025 The singer-songwriter returns to her own song that reached No. 5 in the US last Christmas when recorded by jazz star Tammy WeisAward-winning singer-songwriter Boni Jane today releases a brand-new version of her much-loved holiday anthem, now titled “Be My Santa Claus” (aka “Christmas Magic”). The track is available worldwide today, perfectly timed to bring warmth and emotion to Christmas playlists everywhere.Originally released last December as “Christmas Magic” and performed by acclaimed jazz vocalist Tammy Weis, the song soared to No. 5 on US radio charts and became a seasonal staple on stations across America. Now, for Christmas 2025, Boni Jane steps to the microphone herself with a tender, intimate rendition that captures the song’s core message: the bittersweet feeling of missing a loved one during the holidays.“Last year it was incredible to hear Tammy bring ‘Christmas Magic’ to life and watch it connect with so many people,” says Boni Jane. “This year I wanted to record my own version – the way I first wrote it in my living room, thinking of everyone who feels that ache of separation at Christmas. I hope ‘Be My Santa Claus’ wraps listeners in a big holiday hug.”With its gentle pop/easy-listening production and singer-songwriter sincerity, “Be My Santa Claus” is the ideal backdrop for festive gatherings, cozy nights by the fire, or any moment that calls for heartfelt seasonal ambience.2025 has already been a landmark year for Boni Jane. Her singles “Dancing with Angels” (3 consecutive weeks at No. 1) and “Measure Of My Love” (currently No. 4) continue to dominate the US Adult Contemporary Top 40 chart. Two additional co-writes, “Everyday” and “A Quiet Life”, are also fan favourites from her acclaimed album Best of Boni Jane.Track DetailsThe single is distributed worldwide and available on all major streaming platforms now.Radio programmers and media, please request your copy and direct all enquiries to: Boni Jane Email: boni@bonijanemusic.comListen & share “Be My Santa Claus” today – because everyone deserves a little Christmas magic.

Be My Santa Claus by Boni Jane

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.