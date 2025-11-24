New Music Alert Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell from Mountain Rio

Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell from Mountain Rio Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell (From the album Christmas Hoedown)

NORTHUMBERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Rio Releases Heartfelt Christmas Single “Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell” – Out Now WorldwideVeteran British songwriter Mountain Rio proudly announces the release of his new Christmas single “Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell”, the lead track from his brand-new album Christmas Hoedown.Recorded in Nashville with top-tier producers, session musicians, and vocalists, “Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell” blends classic country storytelling with uplifting pop-country production. The song tells the moving story of a guilt-burdened wanderer carrying nothing but a guitar who experiences a fleeting, luminous encounter that turns regret into forgiveness and ignites a quiet spiritual awakening – a perfect addition to any reflective holiday playlist.At 75 years young, Mountain Rio (the recording name used by the songwriter for the past 20 years) has been crafting songs for six decades and independently releasing music across multiple genres – including country, country-rock, and even classical – for 45 years. His original Christmas compositions have previously earned airplay on Nashville’s famed Music Row, and his catalogue continues to be supported by hundreds of community, internet, and independent radio stations around the globe.Title: Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell(Lead single from the album Christmas Hoedown)Genre: Country / PopRelease Date: Out NowISRC: QT6EB2576158Artist Location: Northumberland, UK “Twenty Seven Miles from Roswell” and the full album Christmas Hoedown are available now on all major digital platforms.For all promo requests, interviews, or further information, please contact: Mountain Rio at robinson.f1@live.co.uk

