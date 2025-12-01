VAP Group to Host Three Flagship Innovation Shows in Abu Dhabi, 8-11 December 2025

VAP Group will host three flagship AI, Blockchain and Gaming shows in Abu Dhabi from 8–11 Dec 2025, uniting 5,000+ global innovators and industry leaders.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global AI, Blockchain and Games communities converge in UAE capital for landmark event seriesThe VAP Group is organising three flagship innovation shows in Abu Dhabi, from December 8-11, 2025. The three events, namely the Global AI Show (8-9 Dec), the Global Blockchain Show (10-11 Dec) and the Global Games Show (10-11 Dec) will feature the latest developments in gaming, AI and blockchain technology.With Abu Dhabi spearheading the technological growth in the MENA region, these three events help reinforce its ambition of becoming a global hub for innovation.The VAP Group is a global leader in AI, Web3 & gaming consulting with a footprint that spans across UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong. Their association with the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau adds additional credibility to these flagship events. Powered by Times of AI, Times of Blockchain, and Times of Games, the series ensures exclusive editorial coverage and industry visibility, amplifying thought leadership and innovation across all three domains.Spanning across three days, all three events encourage the union of blockchain, technology and gaming under a single roof, promoting cross-industry innovation. It also acts as a platform for industry leaders, investors, policymakers, startups, and technologists to network and collaborate.Over 5,000+ global thought leaders and innovators will be present at the event to share cross-industry insights into AI, Web3, gaming, and digital entertainment which include but are not limited to future trends, investment opportunities, and new business models. Additionally, these events will see multiple attendees, media personalities, and sponsors from 80+ countries.Abu Dhabi, in December 2025 will turn into a hub, which will decide the future of innovation as we step into 2026. The UAE’s constant support to technological innovation will benefit the regional ecosystem by connecting local developers, startups and enterprises to a leading global network.If you’re a tech enthusiast or a startup, looking to expand your horizons, then the Global AI Show, Global Blockchain Show and Global Games Show are events that you shouldn’t be missing. Visit the official websites or contact the media desk for more information about these events.“At VAP Group, we envision a future where innovation transcends boundaries and technologies unite to create real-world impact. Bringing the Global AI, Blockchain, and Games Shows to Abu Dhabi is a testament to that vision — to position the city as a global epicenter for creativity, collaboration, and the technologies shaping humanity’s next frontier.” - Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO, VAP Group.These three events combined are committed to transforming the tech landscape and setting the roadmap of the industry from 2026 and beyond. Abu Dhabi in the UAE and VAP Group are the catalysts that will rapidly accelerate innovation. Book your spots now and be a part of the visionaries that pave the way for the future.About VAP Group:The VAP Group has a global presence in the world of AI, Blockchain technology and Gaming, providing services in the PR, advertising, conferences & expos, Web3/AI consulting. With 12+ years of experience in the industry, the company is committed to delivering top-notch experiences.Event Venue & Details:Dates: 8-11 December 2025.Venue: Space 42 Arena, Abu DhabiPress enquiriesmedia@vapgroup.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.