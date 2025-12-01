VAP Group to Lead Innovation Surge in Abu Dhabi: Flagship AI, Web3 & Gaming Shows Aligned with Abu Dhabi Innovation Week

VAP Group’s flagship AI, Blockchain and Gaming shows with rich side events will transform Abu Dhabi Innovation Week 2025 into a global innovation hub.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three global marquee events and a dynamic side-event schedule converge December 2025 in Abu Dhabi to ignite tech, entertainment and investment ecosystems VAP Group will be hosting its three flagship events, the Global AI Show, Global Blockchain Show and Global Games Show during the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week in 2025. These three shows are anchored around major verticals in the industry, namely, artificial intelligence, blockchain/web3, and gaming/interactive entertainment. In addition to these three events, the entire innovation week will feature a wider range of events which include networking meet-ups, investor round-tables, developer hackathons, creator sessions, and pre-show mixers.This entire week is scheduled for December 2025, a time where the world’s wrapping up their calendars for the year. However, these events are very strategically placed, and will set the stage for innovation heading into 2026. The Abu Dhabi Innovation Week features multiple side events alongside the three flagship events which allow deeper engagement that crosses beyond the main conference floors. Through these events, attendees get to engage in specialised, targeted sessions tailored to verticals, tech stacks, and markets.Attendees and partners will witness a footfall of over 10,000 individuals, including sponsors and media personalities from around the world. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week is dotted with multiple rich side-events which feature curated networking opportunities where everyone gets to interact with VCs and founders across multiple industries. With everything converging under one roof, the environment fosters cross-industry innovation which is ideal for startups and entrepreneurs alike.Apart from the main show days, the side events add more value to the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week as they focus on the finer details of the topics discussed at the three flagship events. These sessions additionally provide opportunities for partner brands and communities to promote their own thematic sessions. The three flagship events also guarantee marketing and visibility benefits for all participants at the side events through the official flagship event channels.If you’re still waiting to secure your spot at the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week, be sure to secure your passes now! Grab your early bird passes early because the spots in the room where the future of AI, Blockchain and Gaming is decided, are limited!At the intersection of AI, Blockchain and Gaming, Abu Dhabi becomes a global stage of innovation heading into 2026, which is further enhanced by the presence of its highly technical side-events. If you’re a stakeholder or an enthusiast interested in leading the future of innovation, this is an opportunity that you should not miss out on. Don’t just observe the future — help build it!About VAP Group:VAP Group is a global event, consulting and media company with over 12 years of experience, specializing in organizing flagship summits across the AI, Blockchain and Gaming domains. Its commitment to delivering engaging experiences across the Global AI Show, Global Blockchain Show and Global Gaming Show, is further enhanced thanks to its collaboration with Abu Dhabi, a location that’s spearheading technological advancement globally.Event Registration:Register via Luma for Abu Dhabi Innovation Week eventsEvent VenueSpace42 Arena, Abu DhabiPress Contactmedia@vapgroup.co

