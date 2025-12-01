VAP Group Unveils 20+ High-Impact Side Events at Abu Dhabi Innovation Week, Connecting Global AI, Blockchain & Gaming

VAP Group to host 20+ high-impact side events during Abu Dhabi Innovation Week, bringing together global innovators in AI, Blockchain and Gaming.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From venture capital summits and women-in-tech panels to Web3 gaming labs and AI healthcare roundtables — a full week of innovation surrounds VAP Group’s flagship Global AI, Blockchain, and Games Shows.VAP Group, the visionary organiser behind the Global AI Show, Global Blockchain Show and the Global Games Show has a week-long itinerary planned that will transform Abu Dhabi into a global innovation hub in December 2025. Three flagship events aside, VAP Group is organising over 20 side events, which will create an ecosystem of networking and collaboration under the ambit of the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week.These events together are set to unite creators, developers, investors, and thought leaders from all over the world, and bring them under one roof. These individuals, together, will shape the future of AI, Blockchain, Gaming and Web3 technologies, beyond the main stage.AI, Innovation & Leadership:A series of AI-focused events will explore the intersection of intelligence, industry, and inclusion:1. EmpowHER in AI – Celebrating women leaders advancing AI innovation.2. CliniConnect: AI in Healthcare – Exploring medical intelligence and digital transformation in healthtech.3. AI Marketing Minds – A deep dive into AI-powered brand growth, analytics, and engagement.4. The Algorithm Alliance – Connecting AI researchers and tech architects shaping intelligent systems.5. AI Capital Connect – Linking investors and AI founders driving the next wave of frontier technology.Web3, Blockchain & Capital Ecosystem:Blockchain and Web3 innovation take center stage with capital, growth, and creator-driven gatherings:1. Web3 Growth Guild – Accelerating adoption strategies for blockchain projects.2. VC Vault – Closed-door networking for venture funds and portfolio leaders.3. The Capital Circle – Curated investor–founder roundtable for deal flow and funding insights.4. KOL Connect – Where influencers and opinion leaders in Web3 collaborate on next-gen media.5. Blockverse Series – A discussion space for builders and enthusiasts exploring decentralized innovation.6. MemeCon – Celebrating the culture, creativity, and humor powering the crypto internet.7. SOL Sync Up – Spotlighting Solana ecosystem projects and their builders.8. Crypto Mining Guild – Focused on sustainable mining and infrastructure innovation.Gaming, Esports & Digital Entertainment:A full slate of Web3 gaming activations invites developers, studios, and players to engage in next-gen experiences:1. Web3 Gaming Labs – Incubation space for Web3 gaming startups and experiments.2. GameFi Alliance – Merging finance and gaming through blockchain-driven experiences.3. Gamechain Collective – Building the future of interoperable, on-chain gaming worlds.4. Gamers Unchained – A community-first platform empowering global gamers.5. Web3 Gamers Hub – A meet-up for streamers, creators, and esports innovators.Affiliate & Crossover Innovation:1. Affiliate Conclave – Bridging affiliate marketing and digital growth strategies within emerging tech.2. Web3 x AI Fusion – Exploring the convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.All these side-events contribute to the Innovation Ecosystem Week in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, with VAP Group’s Global AI, Blockchain and Games Shows as the key highlights. Together, they’ll offer attendees a complete view of all the technologies that are set to shape the future of the landscape in 2026 and beyond.Attendees can discover events via official platforms:About VAP Group:VAP Group is a global event, consulting and media company with over 12 years of experience, specializing in organizing flagship summits across the AI, Blockchain and Gaming domains. Its commitment to delivering engaging experiences across the Global AI Show, Global Blockchain Show and Global Gaming Show, is further enhanced thanks to its collaboration with Abu Dhabi, a location that’s spearheading technological advancement globally.Event VenueSpace42 Arena, Abu DhabiPress Contactmedia@vapgroup.co

