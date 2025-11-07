COOKING CONTENT CREATOR BECOMES BEST SELLER – BEFORE HER BOOK IS PRINTED

In The Bowl - hearty, homely recipes Michelle loves cooking up a storm

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE homestyle, budget recipes produced by a travelling mom has led to her becoming a best-seller – even before her cookery book is published.

Michelle Coughran, who’s traveling-wife-life social media channels have racked up more than four million views, has become a huge online hit thanks to her family friendly, no nonsense dishes. And ahead of the launch of her first cookery book – In The Bowl this week (7 November) Michelle has already got pre-orders of more than 7000 copies.

Michelle has built a huge following with her stories of her constant travelling with her two boys and her husband. Her partner’s job means the family are always on the move, sometimes staying as little as a few days in one place. But despite the challenges of limited kitchen space in the RV, Michelle still manages to cook up delicious and simple meals, which has won her a massive audience.

“I always used to share my recipes with lots of people,” said Michelle.

“So I started to post them online and couldn’t believe how many people seemed to like them.

“I just use basic ingredients which don’t cost a heap of money but hopefully they show you can make good food without it costing a fortune.”

Michelle’s love of cooking started as a child, enjoying creating meals from the youngest age. That determined spirit has existed through Michelle’s life, not letting the fact she got pregnant her last year in high school to stop her plans. She still managed to graduate and go to college, determined that she would do all of these things while bringing up her baby son.

Michelle went on to have a second baby with her previous partner, before meeting her now husband, with all of the family travelling together. Both boys are home schooled and are getting an exciting unique education, discovering everything the USA has to offer. “I think we’ve visited 25 states,” said Michelle. “And everywhere we go we like to go out and eat and see what food is like in each area.”

The couple have the boys living with them but often have her three stepchildren visiting as well, meaning meal times can be busy, fun affairs. At weekends Michelle also finds herself cooking for her husband’s crew, who love the fact that they get to sample her creations. “I get a lot of people who also want tips and tricks for cooking in an RV,” she said.

The family have been travelling constantly for the last five years and seem nowhere near tiring of their nomadic existence. “It’s just lots of new adventures,” said Michelle.

In The Bowl features 50 of her best loved recipes, cooked with simple ingredients and with the minimum of kitchen equipment. “I can’t believe how many people ordered the book,” she said. “Apparently there was such a rush when it was available it actually crashed the website. “I just hope everyone enjoys it as much as I’ve enjoyed doing it.”

Copies of In The Bowl are available at www.found.us

