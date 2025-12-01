Electrolux and inamo; A Swedish Collaboration Redefining User-Centric Product Development

Inamo x Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Sweden’s fast-moving product innovation scene, where user-centricity is a core expectation, companies are rethinking how they bring real users into the development process. A leading example is the collaboration between Electrolux , the global appliance company, and inamo (formerly FeedbackFrog), a Swedish user research company helping teams recruit the right participants faster, smarter, and with less hassle.The partnership began inside Electrolux, where an internal idea to improve participant recruitment sparked the creation of what became FeedbackFrog. Electrolux became the first customer, helping shape the platform from the beginning and the relationship has grown into a trusted, long-term collaboration.“Recruitment takes a lot of time and is difficult - you really ease that process, which allows us to focus on other things. The value is that we can naturally involve our users in the development process, which leads to better and more relevant products.”- Johan, ElectroluxToday, inamo handles end-to-end recruitment for Electrolux’s user tests both online and on-site allowing internal teams to focus on insights and design. The setup is flexible and built for long-term success.“We’ve established clear routines for how things should work, but when something falls outside of that, you are very accommodating, flexible, and quick to respond.”- Johan, ElectroluxThe rebrand to inamo signals a bigger shift. With advanced AI now powering its recruitment engine; from intelligent matching to real-time scheduling, inamo is helping Swedish companies run more agile, user-centered product cycles. The company’s ambition is to modernize how user research happens in Sweden’s design and tech-driven industries.inamo’s recent partnership with TGC Capital Partners is accelerating that growth, not only through funding, but by strengthening the company’s strategy, technology, and market positioning.About inamoInamo (formerly FeedbackFrog) helps product and design teams recruit the right users for testing faster and more intelligently with broader insights. Built in Sweden and powered by AI, inamo is transforming how companies embed user insight into product development.

