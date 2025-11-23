Tappin and Tekna Unite to Reinvent Professional Events in New Partnership

Tappin and Tekna Unite to Reinvent Professional Events

OSLO, NORWAY, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekna - The Norwegian Society of Graduate Technical and Scientific Professionals - has a long-standing collaboration with Tappin to support the planning and execution of its many courses, meetings, and conferences.With over 2,000 events annually, Tekna benefits from a flexible and scalable platform that works across physical, digital, and hybrid formats." We believe Tappin helps us deliver better events with simpler operations. Having a single Norwegian-built system makes managing events easier and creates more opportunities for networking and knowledge-sharing."says Håvard Rye, Director of ICT and Digital Services, Tekna,"Over time, Tekna and Tappin have developed an integration that strengthens both national and international conference delivery. The result is more streamlined workflows and improved participant experiences.Tappin's all-in-one solution supports live agendas, communication tools, audience engagement, and networking - all designed to work seamlessly across formats. Tekna's teams can plan once and deliver to multiple audiences without duplication. "Working together with Tekna represents a true partnership, where continuous improvement and innovative ideas are actively discussed. Through our collaboration, we have achieved a seamless integration between various systems, ensuring efficient and streamlined workflows for project managers when organizing events." says Ingunn Dahl-Engh, CEO of Tappin.The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to accessibility and inclusion. By supporting both in-person and hybrid participation, Tekna ensures that members across Norway's geography can engage meaningfully, regardless of location.Tappin is a Norwegian event-technology platform designed for physical, digital, and hybrid events. It unifies registration, communication, engagement, and post-event analytics in a single system. The platform helps organizations streamline workflows, boost efficiency, and deliver consistent, high-quality experiences on a scale.

