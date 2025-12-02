TGC Capital Partners Invests in Verji Tech AS to Transform How the World Communicates Securely with AI

TGC Capital Partners x Verji Tech AS

OSLO, NORWAY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGC Capital Partners , the strategic investment arm of the Gateway Group of Companies, today announced a new partnership with Verji Tech AS , a Norway-based leader in Internal communication technologies. The collaboration is set to redefine how banks and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) manage secure internal and customer communications across the Nordic region.At the heart of the partnership is a shared mission: to make enterprise-grade secure communication infrastructure accessible to smaller organizations that require the same level of reliability, encryption, and compliance as major financial institutions. Verji Tech AS’s platform functions as the “internal nervous system” for digital businesses—offering encrypted messaging, AI-driven contextual communication, and adaptive workflow automation tailored for regulated sectors including banking and financial services.“Banks and SMEs face a unique challenge—delivering fast, modern communication while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements,” said Alf Kenneth, CEO of Verji Tech AS. “Our AI-powered system enables organizations to automate internal communication securely and efficiently. With TGC Capital Partners, we can bring this innovation from Norway to the global stage.”TGC Capital Partners brings deep expertise in scaling enterprise-grade platforms with an emphasis on ethical AI, compliance-driven development, and regional localization. “Our objective is to build scalable, responsible AI systems that address real-world business challenges,” said Niraj Gemawat, Founder and Group CEO of the Gateway Group. “Together with Verji Tech AS, we’re creating a messaging experience that is simple, secure, and ready for enterprise deployment.”The initial phase of the partnership will focus on Norway—targeting banking institutions, semi-government organizations, and SMEs. Expansion across the wider Nordic region and into greater Europe is planned for 2026, with TGC Capital Partners leading localization, onboarding, and regulatory alignment in each market.This collaboration underscores a broader movement toward ethically engineered, AI-driven business communication tools, a foundational pillar in Europe’s ongoing digital transformation.About TGC Capital PartnersTGC Capital Partners is the strategic investment division of the Gateway Group of Companies, focusing on high-growth technology ventures and enterprise-scale AI solutions. The firm specializes in scaling innovative platforms that prioritize ethical AI development, security, and global market readiness.About Verji Tech ASVerji Tech AS is a Norway-based technology company specializing in embedded AI communication platforms for regulated and security-sensitive industries. Its solutions power encrypted messaging, contextual automation, and intelligent workflows for digital-first businesses.

