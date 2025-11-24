Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Announces Chanderi Eco Retreat 2025 Celebrating Heritage, Handloom, and Adventure

Chanderi Eco Retreat Aerial View of the Chanderi Eco Retreat Eco-luxury tents installed at the Chanderi Eco Retreat Local Chanderi youth perform the 'Baiju Bawra' musical

Celebrating sustainability, culture, and community through responsible tourism in Madhya Pradesh’s historic Chanderi

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending adventure, culture, and sustainability with the timeless charm of Chanderi, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is set to inaugurate the third edition of the Chanderi Eco Retreat in November 2025. Nestled in Ashoknagar district, the historic town of Chanderi is renowned for its scenic landscapes, ancient forts, and the globally acclaimed Chanderi saris. It remains a favorite for travelers seeking authentic cultural immersion, artistic heritage, and serene natural beauty.Set against the backdrop of Pranpur—India’s first Craft Handloom Tourism Village, the retreat celebrates the region’s rich cultural fabric while promoting eco-conscious, experience-led tourism. Visitors can indulge in adventure activities such as jet skiing, zorbing, jungle safaris, and boat safaris, along with rejuvenating spa and wellness experiences. The luxury tent city, comprising 50 tastefully furnished tents, offers an ideal blend of comfort and nature.The event reflects Madhya Pradesh’s strong commitment to responsible tourism, ensuring that every aspect—from adventure operations to hospitality services—is designed to be community-led and environmentally sensitive. Through such initiatives, the state continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable tourism that uplift local communities while safeguarding cultural heritage.Cultural engagement lies at the core of the retreat. Travelers can explore handloom exhibitions, savour Bundelkhandi and Baghelkhandi cuisines, and enjoy live folk performances under the open sky. Workshops on conservation, weaving traditions, and local artistry offer deeper insight into the region’s heritage. A highlight of the spiritual experience is the Maha Aarti at Lakshman Sagar Ghat, which beautifully captures Chanderi’s devotional and cultural essence.Adding an artistic vibrancy this year is MPTB’s new community theatre initiative, “Baiju Bawra.” Performed by 40–50 young Chanderi artists trained under the board’s cultural development programme, the musical retells the story of the iconic 16th-century musician whose legacy is closely tied to Chanderi. The performance, attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was widely appreciated for its fusion of local storytelling and musical expression. Plans are underway to showcase the production at national and international cultural platforms, further elevating Chanderi as a hub for performing arts and textile excellence.Visitors can also enjoy guided tours of Pranpur village to witness the intricate weaving process behind Chanderi’s famed saris—an artistic tradition that has shaped the region’s identity for centuries. Through such engaging experiences, Madhya Pradesh continues to thrive as an offbeat, multispecialty destination where every traveler finds something unique, from cultural depth to outdoor adventure.The Chanderi Eco Retreat 2025 reinforces Madhya Pradesh’s reputation as a clean, green, and safe destination—especially appealing for solo and women travelers seeking meaningful and worry-free experiences. By integrating eco-tourism, handloom heritage, and rural livelihood development, MPTB is not only preserving Chanderi’s historical significance but also creating an inclusive and sustainable tourism model that benefits both visitors and local communities.A vivid tapestry of cultural experiences, the Chanderi Eco Retreat exemplifies how Madhya Pradesh celebrates diversity through tourism—where every journey tells a story, every tradition finds expression, and every traveler becomes part of the living heritage of the Heart of Incredible India.

Chanderi Eco Retreat opens its doors on 28 November 2025

