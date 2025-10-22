B&H Worldwide Secures Global Warehousing Contract with Ontic

B&H Worldwide, a leading aerospace logistics provider, has been awarded a global warehousing and logistics contract by Ontic Aerospace.

This new contract reflects the confidence the business places in our ability to deliver high-quality, secure, and efficient logistics solutions worldwide.”
— Gary Wilson, Group Managing Director

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a leading aerospace logistics provider, has been awarded a global warehousing and logistics contract by Ontic Aerospace.

A major global aerospace OEM, Ontic is a long-trusted aviation partner, supporting and supplying established aircraft parts to many of the world’s aerospace leaders.

This agreement further strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two companies and provides strategic support for Ontic as part of its continued global growth.

Under the terms of the contract, B&H Worldwide will deliver premium inventory management processes including full packaging, consignment, and document checks on both receipt and dispatch to ensure the integrity of items and documentation. The company will hold in excess of 3,000 items for Ontic and support its exchange programme across the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

B&H Worldwide will also provide dangerous goods handling, routine and Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) shipping services, with Ontic able to track and monitor its global inventory via B&H Worldwide’s proprietary warehouse management system, FirstTRAC.

Gary Wilson, Group Managing Director of B&H Worldwide, said:

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Ontic. This new contract reflects the confidence the business places in our ability to deliver high-quality, secure, and efficient logistics solutions worldwide. Our dedicated teams and proven systems will ensure Ontic’s customers continue to benefit from reliable support, whether for routine shipments or urgent AOG requirements.”

This strengthened collaboration enables Ontic to enhance its aftermarket support and responsiveness to its customers worldwide, setting a new benchmark for service excellence in AOG logistics and exchange management.

Jack Karapetyan, Vice President & General Manager, Global MRO Operations of Ontic, commented:

“B&H Worldwide has been a trusted logistics partner to Ontic for many years. Its aerospace logistics expertise, combined with global footprint and technology platforms, make them the ideal partner to support our exchange programme and global growth strategy.

This new agreement marks an exciting evolution of our relationship, and represents a significant step forward in Ontic’s commitment to customers. As we continue to expand our global footprint, having B&H’s expertise and infrastructure supporting our AOG and Exchange inventory means we can deliver even greater reliability, responsiveness, and speed to our customers.

With critical inventory now strategically located across London, Miami and Singapore, we can ensure our customers receive the parts and support they need, when and where they need them - minimising downtime, maximising operational efficiency and delivering industry-leading service in critical and urgent applications.

The contract signing ceremony at MRO Europe marks the start of a partnership designed to set a new benchmark in AOG logistics performance, delivering reliability and speed to airlines and MROs worldwide.

B&H Worldwide Secures Global Warehousing Contract with Ontic

