New Haven Barracks / VCOR & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5005326

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/30/25, at 2258 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, Vermont

VIOLATION:  Violations of Conditions of Release (VCOR), Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Arlyn Sunderland

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/30/25, at approximately 2258 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a single vehicle that had gone off the roadway in Leicester, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Arlyn Sunderland (30). Further investigation revealed that Sunderland operated the vehicle with a criminally suspended license, which was also a violation of his court-ordered conditions. Sunderland was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Sunderland was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 26th, 2025, at 12:30 pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/26, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.


