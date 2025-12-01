New Haven Barracks / VCOR & Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5005326
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/30/25, at 2258 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release (VCOR), Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Arlyn Sunderland
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/30/25, at approximately 2258 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a single vehicle that had gone off the roadway in Leicester, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Arlyn Sunderland (30). Further investigation revealed that Sunderland operated the vehicle with a criminally suspended license, which was also a violation of his court-ordered conditions. Sunderland was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Sunderland was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 26th, 2025, at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/26, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
