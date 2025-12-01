New Haven Barracks / VCOR & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5005326 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 11/30/25, at 2258 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, Vermont VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release (VCOR), Criminal DLS ACCUSED: Arlyn Sunderland AGE: 30 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/30/25, at approximately 2258 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a single vehicle that had gone off the roadway in Leicester, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Arlyn Sunderland (30). Further investigation revealed that Sunderland operated the vehicle with a criminally suspended license, which was also a violation of his court-ordered conditions. Sunderland was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Sunderland was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 26th, 2025, at 12:30 pm. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/26, 1230 hours COURT: Addison County Superior Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.



