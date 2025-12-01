Western Cape Government on crime statistics

The crime statistics released today show that the Western Cape Government’s targeted safety and crime prevention programmes result in significant reductions in murder rates in the areas in which they operate.

Premier Alan Winde said, “While I am outraged and disturbed by the murder rates in the province and across the country, we can see that cooperative and locally-managed policing programmes are reducing murder rates and urgently need to be funded by national government for implementation in every single policing precinct.”

Comparing Quarter 2 2024 and 2025, the murder rates in the combined Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) areas (Delft, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain, Nyanga, and Philippi East) reduced by -9.4%, while across the province it increased by +9.1%.

In the three reaction unit areas (Elsies River, Manenberg, and Steenberg), there was a combined reduction of -14.3%, with a significant reduction in Manenberg (-20.8%) and Steenberg (-56.3%).

The majority of the murders in the Western Cape are gun related. The provincial government, along with the City of Cape Town, have long been calling for investigative powers on firearms. Our success with LEAP now adds urgency and credibility to this request - we can get illegal guns off our streets.

The Western Cape Government welcomes Acting Minister of Police Cachalia’s support for the initiatives that are being implemented in the province. The Premier noted, “We have always been willing to work with national government to address this crisis. We must continue to build on the constructive relationship we have built with Minister Cachalia and his team. But now the Minister and his colleagues in national government’s Justice and Security Cluster need to do more and make the hard decisions. The evidence is compelling, the time is now.”

Policing Oversight and Community Safety Minister Anroux Marais said, “It is encouraging to see that our LEAP deployment areas continue to show positive results in reducing the murder rate. Yet, we cannot ignore the reality that violent crime, and murder remain unacceptably high. Even more troubling is the devastating role that illegal firearms play in sustaining this ongoing onslaught. The South African Police Service (SAPS), together with all law enforcement agencies, including LEAP, must intensify efforts to remove illegal firearms from our streets and ensure the successful prosecution of those who manufacture, distribute, and supply these weapons. By strengthening violence-prevention initiatives and fostering holistic development, we aim to ensure that people receive the support they need to build meaningful, dignified lives.”

