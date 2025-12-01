Deputy President Paul Mashatile: 48th UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Remarks by the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, on the occasion of the 48th UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People held in Tshwane, 28 November 2025

(Read on his behalf by the Hon Andries Nel, MP, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.)

Programme Director;

Excellencies;

Distinguished Guests;

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is an honour to address this gathering as we mark the 48th UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Palestine.

This day serves as a significant reminder of the persistent challenges encountered by the Palestinian people and the shared obligation of the international community to support their pursuit of justice, equality, and self-determination.

For many years, the Palestinian people have faced enormous challenges, ranging from relocation and occupation to institutional discrimination and human rights abuses.

Their unflinching endurance in the face of tragedy demonstrates their unrelenting dedication to forging a fair and enduring peace in the area.

As we consider the obstacles that continue to obstruct the implementation of a two-state solution, we reiterate our unflinching support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspirations.

The parallels between Palestine and apartheid South Africa are obvious.

Our nations share historic bonds rooted in struggles against occupation, colonialism, and racism.

As Nelson Mandela reminded us in 1997: “Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

The UN established this day in 1977 to affirm global recognition of the injustice faced by Palestinians.

At that time, the UN also stood firmly against apartheid, building the international consensus that helped dismantle it.

Oliver Tambo echoed this spirit in 1979, stressing that the liberation of Palestine and Southern Africa were inseparable from global justice.

South Africans understand apartheid’s nature and see its parallels in Israel’s actions.

Our Freedom Charter calls for peace, friendship, and conflict resolution through dialogue.

During our own struggle, international solidarity was pivotal.

The Palestinian Liberation Organisation stood with us when many others would not, forging ties that endure today.

Today, solidarity is more urgent than ever.

The ongoing war against Palestinian, now in its third year, reveals stark double standards in applying international law.

Despite the UN Charter’s promise of peace and security, Palestinians remain occupied and dispossessed.

Israel’s actions, genocide, starvation, and destruction of livelihoods, violate the 1948 Genocide Convention.

South Africa has acted.

We approached the International Court of Justice to hold Israel accountable for genocide, fulfilling our duty under the Genocide Convention.

Provisional ICJ orders were significant, yet Israel persists in its assault, killing over 69,000 Palestinians.

We have also urged the International Criminal Court to prosecute war crimes.

The ICJ has affirmed that Israel’s occupation is illegal and constitutes apartheid.

Withdrawal of forces, dismantling of settlements, restitution, and the right of return are imperative.

As UN experts have noted, Gaza’s health system has been obliterated, and starvation is being used as a weapon of war, which is a violation under international law.

While the US-backed Gaza Peace Plan signed in October 2025 was a step forward, Israel’s failure to implement its core provisions remains deeply concerning.

We continue to call for full compliance.

Beyond politics, South Africa and Palestine share vibrant cultural and sporting ties, from exhibitions and museum collaborations to visits by Palestinian athletes and authors.

These exchanges affirm our shared values and commitment to justice.

At the diplomatic level, our Strategic Dialogue Committee has strengthened cooperation, including reversing Israel’s AU observer status.

We look forward to the upcoming visit of Palestine’s Foreign Minister to deepen bilateral relations and launch our Joint Commission of Cooperation.

In closing, on this day, let us recognise the Palestinian people's tenacity, strength, and commitment, and vow our continuous support for their noble cause.

Let us work together to create a future in which everyone may live with dignity, freedom, and prosperity.

Let us recall Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s words: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

South Africa stands firmly with Palestine.

Oppression cannot endure forever.

I thank you.

