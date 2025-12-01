Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Indaba on Adolescent Pregnancy

Address by the Hon AC Nel, MP, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, at an Indaba on Adolescent Pregnancy held at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre on 28 November 2025

Programme Director, Honourable Ministers and Deputy Ministers, esteemed colleagues, partners from civil society,

I request that we all rise - whether in body or in spirit - to recite the Preamble to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa:

„We, the people of South Africa,

Recognise the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic so as to ­

Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights;

Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law;

Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and

Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.

May God protect our people.

Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso.

God seën Suid-Afrika. God bless South Africa.

Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika.”

We gather here under the banner #EveryGirl, EveryDream.

And let us be clear: when a girl’s dream is cut short by adolescent pregnancy, it is not only her future that is interrupted - it is the future of our nation.

The current landscape

Yes, progress has been made and we should acknowledge this. The adolescent fertility rate has declined to 42 per 1,000 girls aged 15–19.

That is a step forward. That is hope.

But let us not be lulled into complacency. In 2024/25, 117,195 girls aged 10–19 gave birth.

That means one hundred and seventeen thousand dreams interrupted.

One hundred and seventeen thousand futures diverted.

And among them, over 1,400 were between the ages of 10 and 14. Ten years old. Eleven years old. Twelve years old.

These are children - children who should be enjoying school, forming new friendships, playing, and discovering their talents in a safe environment.

Childhood should be a time for learning and growth, for dreaming big dreams, not facing adult responsibilities like pregnancy.

Let us also not forget that there may some boys who become fathers at a very young age.

Becoming a father too young often disrupts their education and places heavy emotional and financial burdens on their futures as well.

Teenage parenthood is not just a girls’ issue - it reshapes the lives of boys as well.

Why this matters?

Adolescent pregnancy is not just a statistic. It is a human rights violation.

It robs girls of their right to education.

It endangers their right to health.

It undermines their right to equality and dignity.

When a girl drops out of school, she is more likely to live in poverty. When she becomes a mother too soon, she is more likely to face HIV, STIs, and other health risks and complications.

And when she is denied her rights, South Africa is denied her potential.

This is not only a social issue. It is a constitutional issue.

Why does adolescent pregnancy happen?

Because harmful cultural norms still silence adolescent sexuality.

Because violence against women and girls remains rampant.

Because health services are not always adolescent‑friendly.

Because our efforts, though many, are sometimes fragmented and uncoordinated.

We must confront these truths with courage. We must say: enough is enough.

The justice dimension

As the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, we need to make the message very clear.

No child under 12 can consent to sex. Any pregnancy in this age group is rape, and it must be reported.

For children aged 12–15, the law allows consensual activity only within a narrow age band. Anything beyond that is statutory rape.

For those aged 16–17, consent is recognized - but if the act was not consensual, it is rape, and justice must prevail.

In instances of rape and other sexual offences our Sexual Offences Courts and Thuthuzela Care Centres stand as beacons of victim‑centred justice.

They remind survivors: you are not alone, you are protected, you are heard.

Justice is about protection. Justice is about prevention and justice is about empowerment.

Towards a coordinated response

This Indaba is not just another meeting. It has to be a turning point.

We are here to lay the foundation for a National Strategic Plan on Adolescent Pregnancy and concretise a plan that will:

Affirm adolescent pregnancy as a national priority.

Foster collaboration across government, civil society, and communities.

Integrate the voices of adolescents themselves - because solutions must be shaped with them, not for them.

Establish clear goals, outcomes, and indicators that will hold us all accountable

So what must we do?

We must educate – this means comprehensive sexuality education in every school, teaching consent, rights, and responsibilities.

We must provide – this means providing adolescent‑friendly health services, contraception, HIV prevention, and counselling.

We must support – this means supporting pregnant learners to remain in school, with dignity and without discrimination.

We must engage – we need to talk to families and communities, we must break the silence, challenge harmful norms, and promote gender equality.

We must coordinate - departments must work together, not in silos, to deliver a unified national response.

Let us remember that knowledge is protection. Access is empowerment. Coordination is strength.

Conclusion

Colleagues, adolescent pregnancy is a challenge.

And we need to reaffirm our constitutional values and to protect the rights of every child. Only by doing so, will we be investing in the future of our nation.

Let us leave this Indaba with firm commitments:

That no girl will be left behind.

That every girl will be empowered to dream.

That together, we will build a South Africa where adolescent pregnancy is no longer a barrier to education, equality, and opportunity.

Every girl deserves to thrive, every dream deserves the chance to come true.

I thank you.

