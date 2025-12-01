South African Government condemns Guinea-Bissau coup

The Government of the Republic of South Africa condemns the unconstitutional seizure of power by military elements in Guinea-Bissau.

The timing of this act, during a critical phase of the democratic electoral process, demonstrates a profound disregard for the constitutional order and the sovereign will of the people of Guinea-Bissau.

In unwavering support of the African Union’s principle of “zero tolerance” for unconstitutional changes of government, South Africa calls for the immediate restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the unhindered completion of the electoral process.

We urge all national stakeholders to pursue peaceful dialogue and affirm our commitment to work with the African Union and ECOWAS to support a swift return to constitutional order and lasting stability in Guinea-Bissau.

