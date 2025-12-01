Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube attends 4th Session of SA-China People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM) in China, 28 Nov to 5 Dec

Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube will from the 28th Of November be on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China attending the PPEM, it is expected that her visit will conclude on the 5th of December.

The South Africa-China People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM) was established in December 2015. South Africa hosted the inaugural session of the PPEM in April 2017, the launch of the PPEM opened a new chapter in South Africa-China relations by enabling the two countries to deepen cooperation in areas such as culture, sports, education, health, science and technology, tourism, women and the youth, and international affairs. The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton Mckenzie serves as the Co-Chair of the PPEM, and the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training serve as the Co-Coordinator of the PPEM. China has also reciprocated this and appointed the Vice Minister of Education, Mr REN Youqun, as the Coordinator of the PPEM from the Chinese side.

The previous session of the PPEM was hosted by South Africa in February 2023. Accordingly, China will host the 4th Session of the PPEM on 03 December 2025 under theme “Deepening South Africa–China People-to-People Exchanges: Advancing Global South Modernisation Together”. The 4th PPEM is aimed at deepening mutual understanding between the people of two countries and to enhance people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

The higher education and training cooperation between South Africa and China in the context of the PPEM is underpinned by the robust implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education and Training international scholarship opportunities and short-term training seminars, as well as cooperation in the university sector and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector amongst others. Since the previous PPEM in 2023, South Africa and China have made significant progress in the field of higher education and training.

Amongst other discussions it is expected that the Deputy Minister will focus on scholarship opportunities, innovative ways to address some of the challenges experienced regarding the Chinese scholarship, short term visits and training seminars and an overall strengthening of relations where Higher Education is concerned.

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 068 417 2240

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates