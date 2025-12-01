MEC Madoda Sambatha leads Summit on Agricultural Opportunities for Military Veterans and People Living with Disabilities, 1 to 2 Dec
The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) will host a two-day summit dedicated to exploring opportunities within the agricultural sector for military veteran personnel and people living with disabilities. The forum, led by MEC Madoda Sambatha, will focus on addressing challenges, highlighting resources, and promoting inclusion and participation of these groups in the provincial economy.
The summit seeks to raise awareness about agricultural opportunities available, empower military veterans and people living with disabilities to actively participate in agriculture, and foster inclusive development by ensuring marginalized groups are given the chance to contribute meaningfully to the sector.
Members of the media are invited to cover this two-day summit, which is scheduled to be held as follows:
Date : 01–02 December 2025
Time : 09:00
Venue : Alex Holm Hall, Potchefstroom College of Agriculture
For more information, contact:
Departmental Spokesperson: Ms. Emelda Setlhako
Cell: 060 745 4020
Email: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.