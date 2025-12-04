MosChip Collaborates with EMASS on Silicon Implementation for its Breakthrough Edge AI SoC

EMASS Edge AI SoC - MosChip

MosChip's silicon and product engineering execution supports EMASS's ultra-low-power ECS-DoT SoC

MosChip played an important role in supporting the silicon implementation of our architecture." — Mark Goranson, CEO at EMASS

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MosChip Technologies, a leading player in silicon and product engineering services , today announced its role in supporting EMASS’s ECS-DoT Edge AI System-on-Chip (SoC), an ultra-low-power chip designed for always-on intelligence in wearables, drones, industrial IoT, and edge sensors.EMASS led the ECS-DoT’s architecture design and set ambitious targets for performance and energy efficiency, aiming for up to 93% faster processing and 90% lower energy use compared to conventional edge AI solutions. To support this effort, MosChip provided engineering services for the silicon implementation in 22nm technology - contributing to physical design flows, tape-out coordination, packaging, assembly, evaluation hardware, and validation activities. The collaboration enabled a fully functional SoC and evaluation platform.“This collaboration demonstrates the impact of pairing innovative SoC architecture with experienced silicon engineering support,” said Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu, CEO & Managing Director at MosChip Technologies. “EMASS defined a highly differentiated architecture, and MosChip was pleased to support its silicon implementation through our physical design and product engineering services .”ECS-DoT: Compact AI at the Extreme EdgeThe ECS-DoT is a RISC-V-based Edge AI SoC that integrates dual neural accelerators and 4MB of on-chip memory. It enables real-time, milliwatt-class inference for vision, audio, and sensor workloads without cloud dependency. Optimized for power- and space-constrained applications, ECS-DoT provides always-on AI capabilities for drones, wearables, healthcare trackers, and industrial monitoring systems.“MosChip played an important role in supporting the silicon implementation of our architecture,” said Mark Goranson, CEO at EMASS. “Their contributions in physical design, product engineering, and validation complemented our internal efforts and helped us bring a robust SoC to our OEM partners.”About EMASSEMASS - a subsidiary of Nanoveu Ltd (ASX: NVU) – is an advanced semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power AI system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for edge computing. The company's flagship ECS-DoT chip delivers high-performance AI processing for vision, audio, and sensor data directly on-device, maximizing energy efficiency through its RISC-V architecture and non-volatile memory technologies. This always-on intelligence solution is optimized for power- and space-constrained applications, including drones, wearables, healthcare devices, and industrial IoT systems. For more information, visit nanoveu.com/emass.About MosChipMosChip Technologies is a leading silicon and product engineering company with 26 years of expertise spanning silicon design, embedded systems, digital engineering, and AI. From ASICs to AI-led products, MosChip partners with global semiconductor companies and OEMs to design, engineer, and deliver next-generation solutions across industries. For more information, visit: www.moschip.com

