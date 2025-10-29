MosChip to Launch ProductXcelerate™ Blueprints at Embedded World North America

Advancing Integrated Engineering for the AI-Led Product Era with pre-validated, vertical-ready blueprints that unify hardware, software, digital, and AI stacks.

ProductXcelerate™ Blueprints turn engineering concepts into agentic products that evolve with intelligence and speed, ready for the AI-led product era.” — Sribash Dey, Senior Vice President – NA & Europe Sales at MosChip

SANTA CLARA, CA, INDIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MosChip Technologies, a global silicon and product engineering company, announced that it will launch its new ProductXcelerate™ Blueprints at Embedded World North America, introducing a unified solutions suite that advances how OEMs design intelligent, connected products in the AI-Led Product Era.At MosChip Booth [#4068], attendees will experience ProductXcelerate™ Blueprints in action. [ Reserve your slot ] for an exclusive demonstration.As OEMs accelerate intelligent product development, integration challenges persist across hardware, software, and digital & AI lifecycles.MosChip’s Integrated Engineering approach eliminates these barriers - aligning hardware, embedded software, digital, and AI engineering design under a single, co-engineered lifecycle.ProductXcelerate™ Blueprints are pre-validated, SMARC-aligned, vertical-ready reference designs that unify validated hardware platforms, embedded software stacks, MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™ modules, and AgenticSky™ cores - built to meet compliance, interoperability, and scalability requirements, enabling OEMs to design once, certify once, and scale confidently across product lines.MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™ delivers connectivity and intelligence through edge-cloud orchestration, analytics, and intelligent automation, while AgenticSky™ cores (VisionCore, HMICore, WearableCore, ControllerCore) introduce Agentic AI traits - goal-orientation, adaptiveness, and autonomy - allowing machines, devices, and edge systems to sense, decide, and act predictably in the field.Together, they define a seamless path from hardware to agentic AI, helping engineering teams accelerate development, simplify validation, and ensure long-term reliability.Key Highlights:● Integrated by Design: Unified hardware, software, digital, and AI lifecycle for next-gen product development● Pre-Validated & Vertical-Ready: SMARC-class modular design built for compliance and reuse● AI-Infused Architecture: DigitalSky GenAIoT™ for connectivity and intelligence; AgenticSky™ for adaptiveness and autonomy● Lifecycle-Continuous: OTA updates, traceability, and proactive optimization built inThese blueprints are designed to help OEMs cut integration cycles, reduce compliance risk, and accelerate product releases across generations.“We’re bringing a modular, integrated engineering model to product development - pre-validated, reconfigurable, and built on stackable design blocks,” said Vishal Patil, Senior Vice President - Product Engineering BU at MosChip. “By integrating leading hardware ecosystems with embedded software stacks, DigitalSky GenAIoT™ modules, and AgenticSky™ cores, we’re enabling OEMs to assemble and evolve next-generation products faster than ever.”Live Demonstrations at Embedded World North America:MosChip will showcase ProductXcelerate™ Blueprints that demonstrate how pre-validated, integrated frameworks accelerate OEM innovation:● Automotive SDV Gateway Blueprint – Built on an automotive-grade, high-performance gateway platform aligned with SOAFEE and COVESA standards; integrates DigitalSky GenAIoT telemetry orchestration and AgenticSky ControllerCore for adaptive diagnostics● Industrial & BMS Edge Gateway Blueprint – Powered by a multi-core industrial processor with IO-Link and BACnet connectivity; integrates DigitalSky GenAIoT edge-to-cloud orchestration with AgenticSky ControllerCore for self-healing control and real-time optimization of energy and factory systems.● Retail Auto-Checkout Kiosk Blueprint – Built on a high-performance, vision-optimized hardware platform with multi-sensor interfaces; integrates DigitalSky GenAIoT IoT & Cognitive modules and AgenticSky VisionCore + HMICore to enable autonomous, transparent, and context-aware checkout experiences at the edge.● Home Automation Bridge Blueprint – Developed on a low-power, multi-protocol controller with Matter-ready firmware stack; features DigitalSky GenAIoT lifecycle automation and AgenticSky ControllerCore adaptive mesh recovery for resilient, intelligent home environments.● Wearable Companion Blueprint - Designed on an energy-efficient SoC optimized for Android-class wearables; integrates DigitalSky GenAIoT health analytics with AgenticSky WearableCore for proactive, continuous wellness insights and personalized feedback.● Additional Blueprint Demonstrations – Highlighting modular reuse, cross-domain scalability, and the seamless progression from validated hardware to adaptive, Agentic AI-driven intelligence.Each demo illustrates how MosChip’s pre-validated blueprints minimize integration effort, enable compliance, and establish a foundation for continuous intelligence.“Today, the real differentiator for OEMs is how quickly and reliably they can turn proven hardware ecosystems into adaptive, intelligent products,” said Sribash Dey, Senior Vice President – NA & Europe Sales at MosChip. “ProductXcelerate™ Blueprints enable that transformation - turning engineering concepts into agentic products that evolve with intelligence and speed, ready for the AI-led product era.”About MosChip Technologies:MosChip Technologies is a leading silicon and product engineering company with 26 years of expertise in ASIC design, embedded systems, digital, and AI engineering. From ASICs to AI, MosChip partners with global OEMs to design, engineer, and deliver next-generation products across the semiconductor, automotive, industrial, consumer, and medical domains.For more information, visit www.moschip.com All other products and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.