MosChip Launches AgenticSky™ to Accelerate Agentic AI Solutions for Next-Generation Products

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MosChip Technologies, a leading provider of silicon and product engineering services , today announced the launch of MosChip AgenticSky™, a suite of Agentic AI accelerators and solutions designed to help product companies engineer the next wave of adaptive, AI-led products across machines, devices, and edge systems.In today’s AI-led Product Era, customers expect more from their products - machines that act proactively, adapt to context, and build trust through transparent interactions. For OEMs, however, developing such products has often been slow, complex, and costly. AgenticSky™ is designed to bridge this gap, helping product teams cut development cycles by up to 40% while embedding autonomy, adaptability, and trusted intelligence into every product.AgenticSky™ introduces a family of AgenticSky Cores - reusable and configurable accelerators that product teams can tailor to different functional roles. These include VisionCore for visual intelligence, HMICore for human-machine interaction, ControllerCore for device optimization, and WearableCore for continuous health and lifestyle support. Each Core is powered by the AgenticSky Fabric, a reconfigurable four-layer framework that enables products to perceive, interpret, decide, and engage like trusted digital companions.Want to explore how AgenticSky Cores can be used for your products? Get a demo "AgenticSky™ provides actionable and reconfigurable human-centric Agentic AI traits for machines, devices, and edge systems - one that doesn’t just respond, but anticipates, adapts, and earns trust in real-world use. For OEMs, that means moving past one-off experiments and into a repeatable model where autonomy and adaptability are built in from the start. It’s not just acceleration - it’s a new foundation for how products evolve in the Agentic AI era," said Vishal Patil, Senior Vice President - Product Engineering BU at MosChip."AgenticSky™ builds on MosChip’s broader vision of empowering Next-gen Connected and Intelligent product ecosystems," added Swamy Irrinki, Executive Vice President - Worldwide Sales & Marketing at MosChip. "By combining AgenticSky™ with our DigitalSky GenAIoT solution accelerator suite and hardware reference boards, we’re delivering verticalized product acceleration blueprints for OEMs. This integrated approach enables product companies to reduce risk, move faster from prototype to production, and reimagine their devices as adaptive, intelligent, and market-ready products."Agentic AI is rapidly emerging as the next frontier of product innovation, with applications across healthcare, industrial automation, consumer devices, and more. OEMs are increasingly seeking ways to move beyond “smart” features toward products that act autonomously, adapt across contexts, and build trusted user interactions. With the launch of AgenticSky™, MosChip is offering a practical, scalable framework that helps product teams accelerate development cycles while keeping adaptability and trust at the center of adoption.About MosChipMosChip Technologies is a leading silicon and product engineering company with 26 years of expertise in silicon design, embedded systems, and digital engineering. From ASICs to AI, MosChip partners with global OEMs to design, engineer, and deliver next-generation products across industries.For more information, visit: www.moschip.com

