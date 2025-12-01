NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Winter Homecoming Festival Opens

”Shinobi-Zato Lantern Festival 2025 – New Year’s Eve Special Photo Spot” to Take Place Exclusively on December 31

AWAJI, HYOGO, JAPAN, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" a popular attraction within the anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" located in the "Nijigen no Mori Anime Awajishima Park" on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, will hold a New Year's Eve-exclusive illumination event: the "Shinobi-Zato Lantern Festival 2025 New Year's Eve Special Photo Spot." This special photo spot, featuring brightly shining original lanterns, will appear in Shinobi-Zato for one night only on New Year's Eve.

This project is a limited event, held only once a year, where visitors who attend on the day of the event will install lanterns—on which they have written their wishes for the New Year—in designated locations within the attraction. Together with everyone gathered on New Year's Eve night, this will create an illumination in the shape of the "Konoha Mark."

Experience a unique photo spot featuring Hokage Rock and the illuminated “Konoha Mark,” glowing against the clear winter night sky. Visitors are invited to take part in completing this atmospheric installation and enjoy the final night of 2025 at “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.”

■ "Shinobi-Zato Lantern Festival 2025 New Year's Eve Special Photo Spot" Overview

Date/Time: December 31, 2025 (Wednesday) from 6:00 PM

*The main Lantern Illumination runs from December 6, 2025 (Saturday) to March 1, 2026 (Sunday).

Price: 300 yen *A separate attraction admission ticket is required.

Details: This is a visitor participation-style illumination event, held as a New Year's Eve-exclusive event within the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato". Guests who enter the attraction on December 31st are invited to install lanterns—with their wishes for the New Year written on them—so they form the "Konoha Mark," thereby completing the special photo spot.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

