Naruto Fans to Celebrate 'Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event' throughout December at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Shinobi characters with December birthdays will be celebrating at anime park "Nijigen no Mori" throughout December

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO, JAPAN, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" will hold a Shinobi-Zato limited event, the "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event", starting on December 3, 2025. At this event, an original birthday sticker featuring new Shinobi-Zato-exclusive illustrations of characters' celebrating their birthdays will be distributed. In December, the characters celebrating their birthdays are "Inojin Yamanaka" and "Hinata Hyuga"!

During the distribution period, the limited edition birthday stickers, available only at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, can be obtained by informing the staff, “I am here to celebrate [character name]'s birthday.” In addition, holding a Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport allows access to every character’s birthday sticker released throughout the year.

■Overview: "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event" December Birthdays

- Distribution Period: Friday, December 3, 2025 - Sunday, December 31, 2025

*Available while supplies last.

*These items feature illustrations previously created for the Shinobi-Zato attraction.

- Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last admission at 8:00 PM)

- Price: Adults (12 years and older) 3,300 yen and up; Children (ages 5-11) 1,800 yen and up

*All prices include tax.

*Children must be accompanied by an adult to enter.

*Children under 5 are free.

- Contents: Original birthday stickers featuring illustrations previously created for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be available. During the event, you can get a birthday sticker by telling the staff, "I'm here to celebrate 'Character Name's' birthday."

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■"Shinobi-Zato Annual Pass"

Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" is selling the "Shinobi-Zato Annual Pass", which allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase.

This passport is a special admission pass for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" that allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase. There are three types of passports available, depending on the preferred style of play. The "Genin Passport" provides access to the standard attractions "Heaven Scroll Mission" and "Earth Scroll Mission". The "Chunin Passport" includes one additional mission along with the "Hidden Leaf Village Headband" and the standard attractions. In addition to the contents of the "Chunin Passport", the "Jonin Passport" offers a choice between the premium items "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack"!

1. Genin Passport

Regular attractions Ten no Maki ("Heaven Scroll") and Chi no Maki ("Earth Scroll")

Adults: 10,000 yen (tax included), Children: 5,500 yen (tax included)

2. Chunin Passport

Includes a choice of black, blue, or red "Hidden Leaf Village Headband", the regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll," and one special mission.

Adults: 15,500 yen (tax included)/Children: 11,000 yen (tax included)

3. "Jonin Passport"

Includes a choice of black, blue or red of the following colors from black, blue, or red "Hidden Leaf Village Headband, the regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll", one special mission, and a choice of either "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag" or the "Gaara’s Gourd-Style Backpack".

Adults: 22,000 yen (tax included), Children: 17,500 yen (tax included)

*This passport remains valid for one year from the planned visit date.

*Adults: ages 12 and over

*Children: ages 5 to 11

*Blackout dates apply to the Genin Passport; checking the purchase page in advance is recommended.

*The "Hidden Leaf Village Headband", "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag", and "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack" included with the "Chunin Passport" and "Jonin Passport" are each limited to one per person.

Benefits:

- One free topping at Ramen Ichiraku inside the attraction

- Renewal of an annual passport allows purchase of a new passport with a 1,000 yen discount.

Notes:

- The contents and quantity of novelty items given out may change depending on the time of year.

- Admission rights may be revoked during the visit period if any extremely malicious behavior is detected.

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/xtpa2r6Tnv/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

