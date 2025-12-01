Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 02, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Brown Brown County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Village of New Vienna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Fairview Park Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
City of Lyndhurst
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Euclid Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
T-Squared Honors Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Defiance Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fayette Fayette County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Lifeline Homecare Services, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Central College Community Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Deer Park
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Mt. Healthy
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Patrick Henry School District Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Island Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Leroy Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Logan Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain City of Lorain-Elyria Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lucas Empowered for Excellence Behavioral Health of Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Mahoning Austintown Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Montgomery Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Shared Resource Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Village of Summerfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Portage Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Oak Harbor
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Portage Village of Mantua
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Putnam Village of Cloverdale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Village of Kalida
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ross Ross County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Rice Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of East Sparta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Louisville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Bazetta Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas City of Uhrichsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Wyandot County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

