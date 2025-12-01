Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 02, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Brown
|Brown County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton
|Village of New Vienna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Fairview Park Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|City of Lyndhurst
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Euclid Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|T-Squared Honors Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Lottery Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|Fayette County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Lifeline Homecare Services, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Central College Community Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|IDEA Greater Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Deer Park
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Mt. Healthy
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Patrick Henry School District Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Island Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Leroy Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|City of Lorain-Elyria Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|Empowered for Excellence Behavioral Health of Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Mahoning
|Austintown Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Montgomery Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Shared Resource Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Village of Summerfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Portage Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Oak Harbor
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Village of Mantua
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Putnam
|Village of Cloverdale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Village of Kalida
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Ross County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Rice Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of East Sparta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Louisville Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Bazetta Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|City of Uhrichsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
