Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 02, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Brown Brown County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Clinton Village of New Vienna

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Fairview Park Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Lyndhurst

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Euclid Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit T-Squared Honors Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ohio Lottery Commission

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Defiance Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fayette Fayette County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Lifeline Homecare Services, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Central College Community Development Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit City of Deer Park

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Mt. Healthy

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Patrick Henry School District Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Jefferson Island Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Leroy Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Logan Logan County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lorain City of Lorain-Elyria Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas Empowered for Excellence Behavioral Health of Ohio

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Mahoning Austintown Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Marion Montgomery Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Shared Resource Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Village of Summerfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ottawa Portage Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Oak Harbor

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Portage Village of Mantua

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Putnam Village of Cloverdale

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Village of Kalida

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ross Ross County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Rice Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Stark Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of East Sparta

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Louisville Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit Stow-Munroe Falls City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Trumbull Bazetta Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas City of Uhrichsville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot Wyandot County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit