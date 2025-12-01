CCM Magazine Celebrates the Christmas Season with Danny Gokey Cover Story

As we enter the Christmas season, I'm honored to be featured by CCM Magazine to share the message behind my new Christmas song, 'The Moment the Whole World Changed.'” — DANNY GOKEY

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine is proud to announce Danny Gokey as the December cover story. The multiple GMA Dove Award-winning and GRAMMYnominated Christian singer-songwriter stopped by CCM Magazine for an extended interview and exclusive in-studio performances including his powerful new Christmas single, “The Moment the Whole World Changed.” The live performances will be available exclusively on CCM's YouTube and at CCMMagazine.com on Friday, December 5, 2025."As we enter the Christmas season, I'm grateful to be featured by CCM Magazine to share the message behind my new Christmas song, 'The Moment the Whole World Changed,'” says Danny Gokey. “This is the perfect time to pause and reflect on the incredible gift we've been given through Jesus' birth—a demonstration of awe-inspiring love lavishly poured out in spite of our flaws and failures. That moment made a profound change in our world that continues to impact us today.”The December rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:• Cover Reveal – Monday, December 1• Longform Cover Story & Interview Release – Wednesday, December 3• Exclusive Performance available exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and CCMMagazine.com – Friday, December 5• Additional bonus content will be unveiled throughout the month“Sitting down with Danny for this cover story was genuinely eye-opening,” says CCM Co-Editor, Amanda Sekulow. “His perspective on Christmas, faith, and the awe behind this season came through with a clarity and honesty that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped. It was one of the most thoughtful conversations I’ve had this year.”Adds CCM Co-Editor, Logan Sekulow: “Hearing Danny perform these songs in the room was unbelievable, and that same energy translates directly into the video releases. The intensity of his raw voice, especially during his nearly six-minute version of ‘The Moment the Whole World Changed,’ is something you will never forget. It’s like watching an entire Christmas production distilled into a single voice and piano. What an amazing song.”Under new ownership, CCM Magazine relaunched in August with Christian music legend Steven Curtis Chapman on the cover, followed by a September cover story with breakout artist Megan Woods and an October cover and exclusive with iconic Christian Music band, Third Day. With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media.Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience.For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com # # #Director of Photography: Patrick JohnsonCover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais

