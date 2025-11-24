Steph Carse Crowned Winner of Quebec, Canada's The Masked Singer (Chanteurs Masqués) in Stunning Finale Reveal

Steph Carse wins The Masked Singer (Chanteurs Masqués) (November 23, 2025) Steph Carse, "Praise and Worship" Steph Carse, "The Impossible Dream" Steph Carse, "I Am Awesomely Made"

Award-Winning 5-Octive Vocalist Unveils New Album, Autobiography and Children’s Book – Available Everywhere on November 24, 2025.

This journey has been a dream come true in every sense... From the masks to the music, it’s all about reminding people of their worth—and tonight, Canada reminded me of mine.” — Steph Carse

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a triumphant unmasking that captivated the nation, Steph Carse was revealed as the winner of Quebec, Canada's The Masked Singer (Chanteurs Masqués) during last night’s electrifying season finale on TVA+.Competing anonymously under one of the season’s most talked-about costumes, Carse captivated viewers with his signature vocal power, emotional storytelling, and unmatched versatility—qualities that have defined his extraordinary journey as a performer. His unmasking and victory last night conclude a thrilling season watched by millions across Canada.“This journey has been a dream come true in every sense,” Carse shared following the reveal. “I’m honored and grateful for the support of viewers, the production team, and everyone who has been part of this journey. From the masks to the music, it’s all about reminding people of their worth—and tonight, Canada reminded me of mine.”The global music sensation, known for selling over 500,000 records and performing anthems of hope worldwide, delivered a spellbinding final performance that secured his victory. Carse will return to the stage in the upcoming The Masked Singer Canada Christmas Special, airing this December on TVA+.This triumphant moment marks a defining highlight in Carse’s decades-long global career, and arrives alongside a wave of major creative milestones, including a new studio album ( Praise and Worship ), a powerful new autobiography ( The Impossible Dream ), and an uplifting new children’s book ( I Am Awesomely Made ). All three projects will be available everywhere today (November 24, 2025).Fresh off his Masked Singer triumph, Carse unveils these deeply personal projects:* Album: Praise and Worship – A soul-stirring collection of his most timeless songs. This album includes three new unreleased tracks.* Autobiography: The Impossible Dream (Available in English and French in Print, Digital and Audio) – Carse’s deeply personal memoir traces his remarkable rise—from early chart-topping success in Canada and abroad, to moments of heartache, spiritual transformation, and renewed purpose. The Impossible Dream reveals the man behind the music with honesty, humility, and hope.* Children’s Book: I Am Awesomely Made (English) – Inspired by his anti-bullying anthem “Awesome,” Carse’s new children’s book (from his non-profit Y iCount) empowers young readers to embrace their identity, self-worth, and God-given value. Through encouraging storytelling and with vibrant illustrations, the book offers practical support for children facing bullying, insecurity, or challenges to their confidence.About Steph CarseSteph Carse is a six-time EmmyAward-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker whose music and media projects have reached audiences worldwide. Selling over 500,000 albums globally, Carse has built an international career blending powerful vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and inspiring faith-based content.Born in Montreal and fluent in multiple languages, he has become known worldwide for his dynamic performances, award-winning television specials, and creative work through My Shining Hour Productions. Whether on stage, in the studio, or behind the camera, Steph Carse continues to uplift and inspire through excellence in music, film, and purpose-driven storytelling.You can stream his Christmas movie musical, The True Miracle of Christmas, on Amazon Prime where he gets to share the screen with his wife.For more information, visit www.StephCarse.com Follow Steph Carse on:YouTube: @StephCarseUpTVFacebook: @musicbystephInstagram: @stephcarse

