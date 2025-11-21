Maddi Jane Makes Christian Music Debut with New EP 'Almighty'

Maddi Jane, Almighty (Provident Label Group / Sony Music)

With a shift in focus, the viral sensation and ‘The Voice’ favorite is making an impact in the Christian music market.

This EP is my favorite I’ve released so far because I got to take topics I’ve had in my heart about my faith and finally put them into my music.” — Maddi Jane

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viral sensation Maddi Jane is making a splash in the Christian Pop and R&B world with her new EP, Almighty. The EP was released November 14th by Maddi Jane and Provident Label Group (a division of Sony Music) and has already garnered over 230,000 Spotify streams and over 1.1 million views on Instagram alone.“This EP is my favorite I’ve released so far because I got to take topics I’ve had in my heart about my faith and finally put them into my music,” says Maddi Jane. “I hope it empowers everyone listening to stand firm in what they feel called to do!”Listen to the Almighty EP: https://maddijane.lnk.to/Almighty Maddi Jane’s focus track from the Almighty EP, “Good Plans.” has landed her the cover of Amazon Music’s Christian Pop, with “Good Plans” as their number one song. “Good Plans” is also featured on: Spotify’s All New Christian and Gospel (361k saves), Christian Pop (217k saves), and Christian Rising (132k saves); Amazon Music’s Rogue; Apple Music’s New In Christian; and Pandora’s “New Christian.” Maddi Jane’s previous Christian music singles, “Almighty,” “Thankful,” Hello,” and “Father’s House,” have landed placements on Spotify’s editorial playlists All New Christian and Gospel, Christian Pop, Christian Party (231k) and Fresh Finds Faith (54k) alongside artists like Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake and Josiah Queen. Maddi Jane also took over the GMA Dove Awards’ Instagram stories promoting “Hello” and teasing a new single off the forthcoming EP. GMA has also added Maddi Jane’s singles to their New Music Friday.Almighty is Maddi Jane’s first Christian EP, following her 2024 EP, Sorry Attempts at Love , which was released following her successful run on Season 25 of NBC’s The Voice.The Nashville-based singer-songwriter rose to stardom as a young girl after a viral YouTube cover, and quickly appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Garnering hundreds of millions of views and gaining international attention at just 11 years old, Maddi Jane rapidly became a childhood phenomenon.Having accumulated over 105 million streams, over 3 million followers, and an astonishing 500 million views on YouTube alone, Maddi Jane released her debut album, RAPHA, in August 2022 which received editorial consideration from Spotify “Created by Women” and Apple Music “New in Pop.” She sold out her SXSW debut and was cast for The Voice shortly thereafter. Season 25 premiered in February 2024.Maddi Jane continues to land high-profile sync placements including Love is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Orange County, Married at First Sight, Married to Medicine, Cribs, and more.For fans of Forrest Frank, Griff, Olivia Dean, Justin Bieber, and Tori Kelly, the rollout campaign for the new EP includes aggressive publicity, radio and sync campaigns, lyric video, fan activations and grassroots efforts through Maddi Jane’s fan funnel, Grouped , editorial playlist support, targeted ads and much more.Maddi Jane is managed by Breakroom17 . For more information: www.MaddiJane.com

