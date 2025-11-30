NEBRASKA, November 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Announces Joint Response to Tyson Closure

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced a collaboration between multiple agencies and community organizations to assist Lexington families impacted by the upcoming closure of Tyson’s meat processing facility.

“The whole state is behind the community of Lexington as they face this tough transition,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our state agencies are working together to provide the support this community deserves.”

The state departments of Labor (DOL), Health and Human Services (DHHS), Economic Development (DED), and Agriculture (NDA) are partnering with each other and with local Lexington organizations to connect Tyson’s workers and their families with various assistance programs and support.

“This holiday season will look different for these families, but we know that Nebraskans show up for each other,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are seeing that happen in Lexington.”

On December 3 and 4, a Rapid Response layoff services event will be held for all Tyson workers at the Dawson County Fairgrounds. Agencies will cover resources such as unemployment insurance benefits, job search resources, and economic support programs. Tyson will convey timing for next week’s Rapid Response event to workers.

The Department of Labor reminds workers to file an unemployment claim when their employment ends, not before. Individuals who quit their jobs due to an upcoming layoff are generally not eligible for unemployment benefits. DOL is providing reemployment services to impacted workers. Inquiries can be emailed to ndol.rapidresponse@nebraska.gov .

“This is a difficult time for the community and the impacted workers, but they have truly come together to help make DOL’s efforts possible. An event of this size would not be happening this quickly without community support,” said Commissioner of Labor Katie Thurber. “Nebraska employers are also coming together for job fairs, with more details to be announced soon.”

In addition to efforts by state agencies, the Lexington Community Foundation has information about local organizations that are providing and accepting assistance to support workers. Flyers are attached to this release in both English and Spanish. In addition to the included QR code, people can log onto givebiglexington.org for information.

If anyone would like to learn more about how to help support the community, they can call the Lexington Community Foundation at 308-324-6704.

Assistance in Area Flyer PDF

Assistance in Area Flyer Spanish PDF