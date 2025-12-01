Sign up now for savings on Christmas seafood

Release date: 28/11/25

South Australians have until Sunday night to sign up for the next Summer Plan Dining Cashback draw to be held on Monday 1 December – with a further 60,000 South Australians to save 50% (up to $50) on seafood purchases and coastal dining this festive season.

Winners of the 1 December draw will benefit from using their Dining Cashback during the Christmas period – allowing for big savings at what can be an expensive time of year for families.

A total of 60,000 South Australians have already received a cashback, providing much needed support to coastal hospitality businesses and seafood retailers affected by the algal bloom.

Winners of the first draw are being reminded to claim their Dining Cashback before it expires at 11.59pm on Sunday 7 December.

To date, 404 businesses, including 42 seafood retailers, are participating in the program, with more than half of the participating businesses located in the State’s regional areas. Businesses registrations remain open throughout the program.

South Australians can also enter at any time throughout the program, with a draw taking place at the beginning of each month until March 2026. The program will see a total of 300,000 South Australians receive a cashback offer.

Ballot winners receive a unique code, instructions on how to claim their cashback, and a list of participating hospitality and seafood businesses.

To redeem the offer, winners simply visit a participating venue, keep their tax invoice, and submit their claim online via southaustralia.com/diningcashback.

Those who are unsuccessful in this draw will automatically go into future draws unless they opt-out. This will continue until the last draw in March 2026.

Cashback payments are deposited into the winner’s nominated bank account within five business days of claim approval.

The Dining Cashback program is part of the State and Federal governments’ Summer Plan.

For business eligibility criteria and registration, visit Summer Plan Dining Cashback.

For full terms and conditions and details on how to enter the ballot, go to southaustralia.com/diningcashback.

Limitations apply. Licence No. T25/2029, T25/2028, T25/2027 & T25/2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

In South Australia, we are lucky to have some of the world’s best seafood – which makes its way onto Christmas lunch tables across the country each December.

The Summer Plan Dining Cashback program gives South Australians the opportunity to enjoy fresh seafood and coastal dining with the added benefit of receiving 50% cashback, up to $50.

This is about supporting our seafood retailers who have been doing it tough this year – and also our coastal hospitality businesses.

You’ve got to be in it to win it – so sign up by this Sunday night, and if you don’t win, you are automatically entered into the next draw, unless you opt out.

With over 400 businesses taking part, this initiative supports communities right across the State, with more than half being based in our regions.

Whether it’s fish and chips, a long lunch with friends or cooking up some prawns at home, your support means that our hardworking operators feel the benefits and can keep doing what they do best, serving great South Australian food and seafood.

Attributable to Maurie Mezzino, Managing Director, SD Caputo & Sons

The Dining Cashback program is great for our business as it's bringing a lot of people into our retail shop that probably wouldn’t usually come in.

After quite a downturn over winter we are looking forward to hopefully, a strong Christmas and Summer period.

Attributable to Stephan Knoll Angelakis Bros Executive Chairman

It’s not an Australian Christmas without seafood, and South Australia has some of the best in the world for your table this festive season.

We’re excited to take part in this initiative; it’s fantastic to help our community show their support for our local producers and fishermen.