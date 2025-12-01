bp Adelaide Grand Final secured until 2034

Release date: 30/11/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has secured Adelaide as the home of Australia’s greatest motorsport event with a landmark agreement with Supercars to lock in the bp Adelaide Grand Final until 2034.

The long-term commitment guarantees the biggest event on the Supercars calendar will continue to roar through the streets of Adelaide until the middle of next decade, delivering world-class racing and a significant economic benefit to South Australians.

Since its debut in 1999, the Adelaide event has become a cornerstone of Australian motorsport, with more than 6.1 million fans having attended.

Last year’s event delivered a $72.6 million economic benefit for South Australians.

This year’s new era of the bp Adelaide Grand Final is set to deliver a significant dividend, with even larger crowds and exceptionally strong hotel bookings in Adelaide.

Inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame in 2005 and awarded the Supercars Fans Choice Award for Best Event for the last three years in a row, the event has been praised by motorsport legend the late Murray Walker as “the best touring car event in the world.”

After being cancelled, the event returned triumphantly in 2022 following strong community demand and support from the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Today’s announcement ensures that legacy will continue well into the next decade.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

When we made the decision to bring back this event, we knew it had capacity to grow and generate even more economic opportunity for our state.

And it has delivered.

Now as the bp Adelaide Grand Final, it is delivering a truly thrilling end to the Supercars season.

We are thrilled to lock this event in until 2034, which will provide us a strong platform to continue to build an even more exceptional event for all South Australians.

Attributable to Supercars CEO James Warburton

The sport couldn’t hope for a better Grand Final to our new Final series - nothing matches the atmosphere, the history and the sheer excitement of racing through the streets of Adelaide.

Securing this event until 2034 ensures fans and teams can look forward to an incredible finale for years to come.

It’s a testament to the strength of our sport and the unwavering support of the South Australian Government.

Attributable to Adelaide Grand Final Chief Executive Mark Warren

This guarantees that Adelaide will continue to host the season finale for the next decade, delivering unforgettable racing and entertainment for fans.

The passion of South Australians and the backing of the Government make this event truly world-class.

We’re not just preserving history – we’re creating an even bigger future.