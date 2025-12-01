New Lived Experience Advisory Network delivering on Royal Commission recommendation

Release date: 01/12/25

A significant recommendation of the Royal Commission into Domestic Family and Sexual Violence is being met with the establishment of a new Lived Experience Advisory Network to provide advice and expertise to the State Government.

The network will capture advice and feedback from people with lived experience of domestic, family and/or sexual violence to inform government and sector decision-making, Royal Commission implementation and help create meaningful change.

It is being coordinated by peak body Embolden and will be the first statewide network of its kind in South Australia.

People with lived experience of domestic, family and/or sexual violence are encouraged to register their interest to join the network.

Its establishment was one of seven key recommendations immediately accepted by the Malinauskas Government following the release of the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence report in August.

The opening of expressions of interest follows discussions with survivors about its establishment.

Members of the network may be asked for their views on the design, development and evaluation of domestic, family and sexual violence services and initiatives.

The Royal Commission report also recommended the formation of a separate Network for children and young people, which will follow early next year.

People who wish to express their interest in the Network can visit www.embolden.org.au for more information.

For more information about South Australian Government domestic, family and sexual violence programs and initiatives, visit www.dhs.sa.gov.au/DFSV.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The stories of brave survivors were critical to the work of the Royal Commission and will be at the heart of all we do to help to shape change across awareness, prevention, intervention, response, co-ordination and recovery and healing in South Australia.

The Network will play a deeply important role in creating a fairer, safer future for everyone in our community.

Survivors and their voices matter. I encourage South Australians who have experienced domestic, family and sexual violence and feel comfortable to contribute their thoughts and ideas, to consider expressing their interest in joining this important new network.

Survivors know what is needed and our efforts must be guided by them. This Network will help ensure that they are.

Attributable to Embolden CEO Mary Leaker

Embolden is privileged to coordinate the LEAN as the peak body for specialist domestic, family and sexual violence services in South Australia.

People with lived experience of domestic, family and sexual violence have a unique standpoint that comes from their knowledge, insights and expertise.

This network ensures that lived expertise will be heard and acted on, creating a service system that more effectively prevents violence and meets the needs of diverse victim-survivors.