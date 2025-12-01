Helping South Australians get out on the water this summer

Make the most of summer with free boat ramp access, extra surf life saving patrols, as well as tourism and dining vouchers – all initiatives of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s $102.5 million Summer Plan package that begin today.

Boaties will have free access to boat ramps across the state starting from today (December 1), as part of the State Government’s initiatives to support recreational fishing and ensure South Australians can enjoy visiting our spectacular coastline this summer.

The State Government has worked with local councils to provide free boat launch facilities to all recreational boat owners for the next 12 months.

As part of the comprehensive Algal Bloom Summer Plan – jointly funded with the Federal Government – the Department for Infrastructure and Transport is also providing a 50 per cent discount on recreational boat and light boat trailer registrations for 12 months, benefitting up to 55,000 boat owners across the state.

The initiatives will support boating communities and coastal businesses affected by the algal bloom by encouraging more people to get out on the water this summer.

Along with not having to pay launch fees – which vary according to council districts but are typically about $10 per launch – boat owners could save hundreds of dollars over the year.

Boat registration fees vary depending on the length of the vessel. The current annual registration fee for a light boat trailer is $95. This initiative will see the registration component for light boat trailers reduced by 50 per cent, saving $47 for trailer owners annually.

If you own a boat or boat trailer registered in South Australia, the 50 per cent reduction will be applied to the registration fee and levy (applicable for boats only) on your renewal notice from 1 December 2025.

If your boat or boat trailer is currently unregistered and you wish to use it, you will need to register it before use as normal.

To mark the first day of summer, Surf Life Saving South Australia (SLSSA) patrols have also increased to seven days a week, up from weekends and public holidays, at eight popular beaches between now and April 6, 2026.

The beaches are Semaphore, Henley Beach, Glenelg, Brighton, Port Noarlunga, Moana, Aldinga and Goolwa.

As always, the safest place to swim is between the red and yellow flags. This summer, SLSSA patrols will check conditions every day and place the flags where the water is safest, giving everyone confidence to swim between them.

The patrols will be mobile and able to move to alternative beaches depending on conditions.

Other summer plan initiatives starting today include:

Dining Cashback second draw: Up to 60,000 South Australians will receive a 50% cashback, to a maximum value of $50, at participating coastal dining locations and seafood retailers. Today’s draw is part of the South Australian Tourism Commission’s ongoing program to award 300,000 Dining Cashbacks this summer.

Round 2 of The Coast is Calling travel vouchers: People can enter the ballot for a chance to win a $100 experience voucher and $100, $200, or $500 accommodation vouchers. The second round of The Coast is Calling program will drive visitation and spend to coastal regions impacted by the algal bloom until the end of the Easter school holidays.

Extra algal bloom beach reports: The free Beachsafe app, and its companion website Beachsafe.org.au, will now include four reports a day – up from one morning report – from 23 popular beaches across the metropolitan and southern coast.

Using the Beachsafe app or website is the best way to check daily conditions to help plan your visit to the beach.

South Australians can use Beachsafe to access up-to-date information for popular beaches including whether there is any abnormal foam, abnormally coloured water and when the beach was cleaned. Each report features a new beach photo with water views.

The State Government is continuing to coordinate daily clean-ups along metro and key regional beaches in partnership with local councils and other organisations, ensuring people can enjoy visiting the beach this summer.

For more information on the algal bloom, including how the State and Federal governments are supporting coastal communities and ways to get involved in the recovery, visit algalbloom.sa.gov.au.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

These initiatives are supporting our boating community and coastal businesses, helping boaties get back on the water by reducing costs and providing free ramp access for a year.

Halving registration fees for recreational boats and light boat trailers is an important measure during the algal bloom recovery, with temporary fishing restrictions in place to help protect and regenerate impacted species.

Encouraging more people to get out on the water will deliver wider benefits over the critical summer months, from tour operators and eateries, to bait and tackle shops and accommodation providers.

Attributable to Vice Chair Boating Industry Association SA Council Jason Deckers

Boating is a way of life for many people in South Australia and fishing is a big part of that lifestyle.

Industry acknowledges the SA Government’s recognition of the impact on boating by providing hefty discounts on boat and trailer registrations, making ramp access free for 12 months, and supporting industry efforts to encourage people to continue to go boating.