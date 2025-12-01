Gather Round and get your tickets

Release date: 01/12/25

2026 Gather Round tickets will go on sale this Wednesday December 3, with Club and AFL members having a 24-hour priority window to access tickets for matches featuring their club.

Club and AFL members will also get an additional three-hour priority window on Thursday morning, December 4, to purchase tickets to any Gather Round match, an extra benefit for members in 2026.

Club and AFL member tickets start at just $20, with junior/kids' member tickets once again free.

One dollar from every member ticket sold will be donated to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the official Gather Round charity partner.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday afternoon, with tickets starting at $40 for adults, $18 for juniors, with a family ticket available for $80 (2 adults and 2 kids, equivalent to juniors/kids go free).

With near sell-outs across all previous Gather Round matches, the 2026 ticketing structure and on-sale window is designed to reward club and AFL members and keep all matches at all venues affordable and accessible.

Tickets to the highly popular ‘The Pepsi Collective’ match day event will return in 2026, offering a premium viewing experience including music acts and private room and bar access with prices starting at $99.

All matches in 2026 Gather Round will be standalone events, with no double header fixtures scheduled.

Fans will once again be able to purchase a four-match multi match passes at Adelaide Oval while all fans will benefit from family tickets allowing kids to go free across all price categories.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Outside of the Grand Final, Gather Round is the most exhilarating weekend on the AFL calendar and these will be the hottest tickets in town.

There is no other round of football that provides such a positive, cohesive, family friendly experience.

It’s also incredible value. A family of four can enjoy a match at Adelaide Oval, Norwood or the Barossa for just $80.

We look forward to welcoming fans from around the country.

Attributable to AFL CEO Andrew Dillon

Gather Round continues to generate unprecedented excitement, cementing its status as the hottest ticket in town.

We have ensured to continue to prioritise club and AFL members along with families to ensure Gather Round remains accessible and affordable.

We have nine incredible matches scheduled across the three venues and I would encourage all fans to get in early and purchase their tickets – it is set to be another cracking weekend of footy in South Australia.

ON-SALE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, December 3, 2024

Club and AFL Access Members (First Priority Window)

10:00am (ACDT)/ 10:30am (AEDT)

AFL & Club Members can buy tickets to the Gather Round match featuring their club of support only. One ticket per barcode, no additional tickets.

Thursday, December 4, 2024

Club and AFL Access Members (Second Priority Window)

10:00am (ACDT)/ 10:30am (AEDT) to 1pm (ACDT)/1:30pm (AEDT).

AFL & Club Members can buy tickets to any Gather Round match.

Thursday, December 4, 2024

General Public – 3.00pm (ACDT)/3.30pm (AEDT)