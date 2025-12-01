Japanese Vintage Sake 'Koshu' Selected for the First Time Across All ANA International Frist-Class Routes

▲“INISHIE Takumi No.1 – Doux,” selected for all ANA international first-class routes

Inishie no Bishu “INISHIE Takumi No.1 – Doux” to Be Offered Starting December 1st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group’s Takumi Sousei Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Akihiko Yasumura) announces that its long-term aged sake brand “Inishie no Bishu” will be featured on ANA’s international first-class flights. The blended aged sake “INISHIE Takumi No.1 -Doux-” will be served as the Japanese sake offering on all ANA international first-class routes for a limited period in December 2025. This will mark the first time that Japanese aged sake called koshu has been selected for ANA First Class.

In recent years, Japanese sake has gained widespread popularity both in Japan and abroad, with “new sake” being the type most commonly enjoyed. At the same time, koshu (aged sake), which has played an important role in Japan’s sake culture, has seen a decline in production. Despite this, “koshu” offers a unique appeal that new sake cannot match, including deep umami, rich aroma, and complex flavors developed over long periods of maturation.

Takumi Sousei Inc. carefully selects only “koshu” aged more than 10 years from breweries across Japan, offering it under the premium brand “Inishie no Bishu” since 2020. In 2023, the company partnered with 10 breweries nationwide to open Japan’s first koshu-specialized brewery. By focusing on the storage of aged sake and collaborative blending development across breweries, the initiative aims to address brewery management challenges while also reviving Japan’s koshu culture.

“INISHIE Takumi No.1 -Doux-” has been selected as the first koshu (aged sake) to be offered in ANA First Class in-flight service. This selection creates an opportunity for domestic and international passengers to experience the unique appeal of “koshu”.

Takumi Sousei Inc. will continue to deliver the value of “koshu” in Japan and abroad, contributing to the further development of Japanese sake culture through the promotion and expansion of this distinctive category of aged sake.

■About “INISHIE Takumi No.1 -Doux-"

Features: A koshu crafted by luxuriously blending aged sakes from different regions, breweries, and production years. It offers a deep, matured aroma and rich, full-bodied flavor developed over decades, complemented by a smoothly balanced sweetness and a lingering finish reminiscent of dessert wine. This harmony of richly layered sweetness, unique to koshu, is created by carefully combining the distinct characteristics of three different periods. From the first sip, luxurious, sweet elegance spreads across the palate, enhancing a memorable and refined moment.

Regions: Iwate, Tottori, Hyogo

Vintages: 1997, 2007, 2010

Awards：

IWC 2024 SAKE Category, Koshu Division - Silver

Kura Master Japanese Sake Competition 2024, Koshu Division - Gold

18th Feminalise Worldwide Wine Competition 2024, Aged Sake – Gold

Price: 5,000 yen (tax included）

Volume: 200ml

Website: https://oldvintage.jp/en/collections/inishie-takumi-no-1-doux

Reference: Long-Aged Sake Brand “Inishie no Bishu”

Bringing surprise and inspiration to the world through Japan’s timeless “koshu” aged sake. Inishie no Bishu is a singular aged-sake brand that “re-brews” the value of koshu, carefully nurtured across regions of Japan and refined over time, by aging each selection within its own brewery and crafting it into a new expression of flavor. The value of aged sake is delivered with unwavering commitment and integrity.

1. A flavor nurtured by time, truly one of a kind.

Over 200 sake breweries across Japan were visited to carefully select rare long-aged sakes matured for more than 10 years. Only the “truly exquisite, aged sakes” that survive at an astonishing rate of 0.001% were chosen. The 158 meticulously selected labels embody the mellow richness and profound aroma that only time can bring. Blending across breweries and barrel-aging techniques create an experience that awakens all five senses. Savor the art of time itself—an encounter found only in the finest aged sake.

2. World-recognized quality, a source of national pride.

Continuous awards at international competitions reflect recognition not only for exceptional flavor but also for the philosophy and technical mastery behind the craft. Gold medals at IWC, Kura Master, and Feminalise, along with the highest rating for five consecutive years, stand as a testament to

this excellence. These honors represent the culmination of years of dedication as Japan’s first sake brewery specializing exclusively in aged sake.

*Selection by Michelin-starred restaurants and top-tier hotels underscores the reliability of each bottle.

*The license for a sake storage facility handling only aged sake was obtained for the first time in Japan by Inishie no Bishu.

3. A companion to life, a moment of true richness

Inishie no Bishu embodies a story shaped by climate, history, and the dedication of its artisans. As a gift that carries the sentiment of the giver or as a cup that marks life’s milestones, the senses. The surprise and delight that unfold with each sip gently fill the heart – offering a moment of serene fulfillment.

This experience is delivered with a promise of quiet, enduring pleasure.

By focusing on ambient-temperature aging at “Nihon no Koshukura” (Aged Sake Brewery), sustainable storage methods are employed without refrigeration to preserve and pass on Japan’s traditional culture to future generations. At the same time, innovative approaches such as blending introduce new ways to enjoy aged sake, expanding its potential and creating a unique value where tradition and innovation converge.

◆“Nihon no Koshukura” (Aged Sake Brewery)

Japan’s first sake brewery specializing exclusively in koshu (aged sake), storing over 150 carefully selected rare long aged labels from across the country. Diverse storage methods – including tanks, bottles, and wooden barrels – combined with proprietary blending techniques, bring new value and appeal to dormant aged sake.

https://oldvintage.jp/en/pages/nihon-no-koshukura

◆Shop & Restaurant “Koshunoya”

A direct-run shop and restaurant on the west coast of Awaji Island where Inishie no Bishu aged sake can be fully enjoyed. Guests can savor rare aged sake through tastings, pairings, and self-blending experiences, creating a special space to experience the full depth and enjoyment of aged sake.

https://awaji-seikaiha.com/kosyunoya/

【Purchase Information】

◇Official Online Store: https://oldvintage.jp/en

◇Awaji Island Store “SEIKAIHA Koshunoya”: https://awaji-seikaiha.com/kosyunoya/

Reference/Takumi Sousei Inc. – Company Overview

Company Name: Takumi Sousei Inc.

Location:

(Headquarters) 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo

(Tokyo Office) PASONA SQUARE, 3-1-30 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(Kakogawa Office) 1056 Yoshino, Noguchi-cho, Kakogawa City, Hyogo

(Awaji Store) Seikaiha Koshunoya, 70 Nojima Okawa, Awaji City, Hyogo

(Sake Brewery) Nihon no Koshukura – Kakogawa Storage Facility, 1021 Yoshino, Noguchi-cho, Kakogawa City, Hyogo

Established: May 9, 2017

Capital: 30,000,000 JPY

Representative: Akihiko Yasumura, President & CEO

Business: Production and sales of the long-aged sake brand “Inishie no Bishu”; operation of company store “SEIKAIHA Koshunoya”

URL: https://oldvintage.jp/en

