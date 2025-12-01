Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle incident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004874
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/29/2025 at 2147 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7A Shaftsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police received information regarding a motor vehicle incident that occurred along VT Route 7A in the Town of Shaftsbury. Reports received were that a tractor-trailer unit, had attempted to maneuver a U-turn on the front lawn of a property, resulting in damage to a propane tank located underground. The propane tank began leaking because of the damage.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the scene along with local fire and emergency personnel. Troopers and all first responders secured the area and worked to contain the leak. No injuries were reported.
This incident remains under investigation. The Vermont State Police would like to thank all responding agencies for their quick response. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks.
