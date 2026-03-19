Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1002099
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 at 0406 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Hirams Crossing, Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: David M. Medeiros
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/18/2026 at approximately 0406 hours, members of the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault at 64 Hirams Crossing in the Town of Jericho.
Investigation revealed that David M. Medeiros (23) of Boston, MA committed the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a household member.
Medeiros was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Upon completion of processing, Medeiros was transported to Chittenden County Court, where he was held to appear before a Judge on 03/18/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County
LODGED : N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.