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Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A1002099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ahmed Sharif                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 at 0406 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 64 Hirams Crossing, Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: David M. Medeiros                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/18/2026 at approximately 0406 hours, members of the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a report of a domestic assault at 64 Hirams Crossing in the Town of Jericho.

Investigation revealed that David M. Medeiros (23) of Boston, MA committed the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a household member.

 

Medeiros was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Upon completion of processing, Medeiros was transported to Chittenden County Court, where he was held to appear before a Judge on 03/18/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2026 at 0830 hours   

COURT: Chittenden County

LODGED : N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ahmed Sharif

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495 

(802) 878-7111

 

 

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Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

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