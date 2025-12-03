Sunstone Credit and Amicus Solar Cooperative Partner to Expand Access to Commercial Solar Financing

Shared commitment to quality, integrity, and customer-focused solutions aims to accelerate solar adoption for businesses nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Credit, Inc., a commercial solar loan platform that helps businesses switch to distributed energy, and Amicus Solar Cooperative have partnered to bring improved financing options for businesses that purchase solar. As a preferred financing option for the Amicus Solar Cooperative, Amicus members will receive unique access to Sunstone's leading commercial solar finance platform and participate in annual Amicus Solar events. The partnership will allow for better collaboration between two of the leading entities in commercial solar.

"Amicus Solar and its members have always been leaders in commercial solar, especially small to medium-sized C&I which is where Sunstone specializes. We're excited to be partnered with a group of installers that is customer-focused, leads with operational excellence and has a long history of delivering quality commercial solar projects. Our financing platform will give Amicus members a powerful tool to add value for their customers, simplify the financing process and provide unique and compelling debt options. All of it combines to drive more solar adoption by more and more businesses of all sizes and in all industries," said Josh Goldberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Sunstone Credit.

Sunstone and Amicus share the belief that the small to medium commercial solar space is ready for significant growth and innovation. Rising power prices and economic uncertainty are forcing businesses to find ways to control costs and save money. Solar is an important option and Sunstone and Amicus are working to bring quality solar solutions to more and more businesses across the country.

"As a purchasing cooperative and public benefit corporation, Amicus is more than an association of businesses; it’s the heartbeat of a movement uniting like-minded independent solar companies under one shared goal: to elevate the standards of the solar industry and serve communities with integrity and honor. We are excited to partner with Sunstone Credit to expand our financing solutions in the C&I space. Our partnership with Sunstone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing support for our member companies by connecting them with preferred lenders who offer straightforward, flexible financing options for their customers,” said Ruby Carbajal, CEO of Amicus Solar Cooperative.

About Sunstone Credit:

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to unleash American energy dominance for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of energy, finance, and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money, exercise energy choice and drive an energy dominant future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com.

About Amicus Solar Cooperative:

Amicus Solar Cooperative is a 100% member-owned cooperative and public benefit corporation consisting of over 90 independent solar and storage energy companies operating in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and western Canada. Amicus exists to find, bring together, support and empower independent companies that bring honor to the solar industry in the way they serve their communities. To learn more, please visit www.amicussolar.com.

