Sunstone Credit Surpasses $1 Billion in Commercial Solar Loan Applications

Milestone highlights accelerating demand from businesses nationwide seeking easy, affordable financing to unlock savings with solar.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Credit, Inc., a commercial solar loan platform that helps businesses switch to distributed energy, today announced it has achieved $1 billion in commercial solar loan applications on its platform. The milestone was reached in August when a California-based business applied for $1 million of Sunstone financing to install a solar system with battery storage at its facility.

“This is an incredible milestone for Sunstone Credit and truly a testament to how much sense solar makes for millions of businesses across the country that want to save money and exercise energy choice,” said Josh Goldberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunstone Credit. “We are incredibly grateful to our customers, installer partners, investors and team members who have helped us get to this point. We are confident that the best is yet to come, both for Sunstone Credit and the broader commercial solar industry, and we appreciate everyone who has undertaken this journey with us thus far.”

Founded in 2021, Sunstone Credit provides loans for commercial solar projects to businesses of all sizes, removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption: access to financing. While solar energy offers cost savings, energy resilience, and advancement towards sustainability goals, many businesses face steep upfront costs and limited availability of traditional bank loans for their projects. Sunstone’s platform is designed to remove these obstacles, enabling businesses to go solar without the financial burden of paying up front.

Why businesses choose Sunstone financing:

• Flexible loan amounts: Financing from $50,000 to $6 million to support projects for a wide range of businesses, covering not only solar installations but also add-ons such as battery storage, EV charging, and roof repairs.

• System-backed loans: Loans are secured by the solar system itself, not the property, allowing owners to avoid tying up other assets or involving additional creditors.

• Competitive interest rates: Fixed long-term loans up to 20 years with predictable monthly payments, providing stability against rising interest rates, inflation, and electricity costs.

• Efficient process: A streamlined application and underwriting process that eliminates the headaches of traditional bank financing.

Despite current regulatory and macroeconomic headwinds, Sunstone’s milestone reflects the unstoppable momentum in commercial solar adoption nationwide, as more businesses seek energy solutions that deliver both economic and environmental benefits.

About Sunstone Credit:

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to unleash American energy dominance for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of energy, finance, and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money, exercise energy choice and drive an energy dominant future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com.

