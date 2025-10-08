Sunstone Credit Unveils SOL: First-Ever Standalone Loan Financing for Commercial Energy Storage

As grid reliability declines and energy costs rise, SOL makes energy storage accessible, helping more businesses achieve cost savings and energy independence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Credit, Inc., a commercial lending platform that helps businesses switch to distributed energy, today announced a groundbreaking new financing product: SOL, the first and only loan designed specifically for standalone commercial energy storage.

As the grid becomes increasingly unreliable and utility rates surge nationwide, more businesses are pursuing battery storage solutions to secure energy independence and cost savings. Energy storage represents the next generation of grid technology, offering unprecedented energy resilience and operational control for commercial enterprises. Sunstone’s SOL provides businesses of all sizes with an easy and affordable way to purchase battery storage systems and related upgrades without the need for cash upfront. Key features include:

• Competitive, fixed-rate financing with predictable monthly payments

• Terms up to 10 years or the warrantied life of the battery

• Streamlined application and underwriting process for speed and efficiency

• Financing tailored for projects from $50,000 to $6 million

• Availability for both standalone battery projects and upgrades to existing solar installations

“We are thrilled to unveil SOL as the next stage in the evolution of our business model,” said Josh Goldberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunstone Credit. “Sunstone’s mission is to finance the entire energy transition for commercial customers and we look forward to continuing to enhance our suite of financing products to meet this generational opportunity.”

In the past, businesses interested in energy storage faced steep upfront costs with limited financing options. Thousands of commercial customers nationwide have already trusted Sunstone Credit to finance their solar projects, and now, with SOL, more businesses can access the same flexible financing for standalone energy storage. Energy storage offers powerful financial and operational benefits for businesses including:

• Peak demand reduction: Charging batteries off-peak and discharging during peak operations to reduce demand charges on utility bills

• Utility bill optimization: Adjusting consumption patterns to capitalize on lower utility rates

• Energy resilience: Keeping critical operations running during outages and avoiding costly interruptions

• Community benefits: Reducing grid-wide peak demand to lower energy costs for all ratepayers

By financing their project with Sunstone, most businesses can also capture the 30% federal investment tax credit for energy storage, available through 2033, as well as depreciation benefits and, in some cases, state-level incentives.

SOL joins Sunstone’s existing suite of commercial loan products, which includes financing for solar, solar + storage, EV charging, and roofs, and the Express Loan for projects under $600,000.

About Sunstone Credit:

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to unleash American energy dominance for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of energy, finance, and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money, exercise energy choice and drive an energy dominant future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com.

