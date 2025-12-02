House Call Veterinarian Launches Independent Practice to Continue Serving Las Vegas Pet Families

Jovanna Canty, DVM, Heal House Call Veterinarian Dr. Canty enjoys meeting cats, dogs, birds, reptiles, and more on her house call adventures.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jovanna Canty, DVM, is launching her own independent house call veterinary practice with Heal House Call Veterinarian , continuing her commitment to providing compassionate, personalized care to pets and families throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Dr. Canty previously served pet families through The Vets, a mobile veterinary service that is no longer operating in the area. "I've had the privilege of caring for some truly wonderful pets and families over the years," says Dr. Canty. "When the opportunity arose to start my own practice, I knew I wanted to continue providing the same level of personalized, unhurried care that house call medicine makes possible."A 2017 graduate of Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Canty brings extensive experience in general practice, emergency medicine, critical care, and mobile in-home pet care. Her particular passion lies in internal medicine and providing compassionate end-of-life care."What draws me to house call practice is the ability to truly get to know each pet as an individual," Dr. Canty explains. "In their home environment, I can see how they interact with their family, understand their unique personality, and provide care that's tailored specifically to their needs and lifestyle."Dr. Canty's services include:-Comprehensive wellness exams: Thorough head-to-tail examinations and vaccinations in the comfort of home-Internal medicine consultations: In-depth evaluations for chronic conditions, with particular expertise in complex medical cases-Diagnostic services: Blood work, parasite testing, and other diagnostics performed on-site or coordinated with laboratories-Senior pet care: Specialized attention to the unique needs of aging pets-End-of-life support: Compassionate in-home euthanasia services, helping pets cross the rainbow bridge with dignity and peace"Dr. Canty's dedication to both the science and art of veterinary medicine makes her an exceptional addition to our network," says Betsy Banks Saul, co-founder of Heal House Call Veterinarian and founder of Petfinder .com. "Her expertise in internal medicine, combined with her compassionate approach to end-of-life care, addresses some of the most important needs pet families face."A Florida native who completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Florida, Dr. Canty has developed a deep understanding of how the human-animal bond influences pet health and wellness. This philosophy guides her approach to every house call, where she can spend as much time as she needs with each family.House call veterinary care offers unique advantages, particularly for pets who experience stress during clinic visits, senior pets with mobility challenges, and families managing multiple pets or busy schedules. Dr. Canty's practice serves the entire Las Vegas Valley with flexible scheduling options. When not caring for patients, Dr. Canty enjoys painting, hiking, and spending time with her cat Leo, whom she describes as "a sweet, affectionate, and intelligent little guy."To schedule a consultation with Dr. Canty or learn more about her services, visit Heal House Call Veterinarian (healhousecall.com).About Heal House Call VeterinarianHeal House Call Veterinarian empowers independent veterinarians to provide personalized, relationship-focused care in pets' homes. Co-founded by Betsy Banks Saul (creator of Petfinder.com), Heal supports veterinarians who prioritize individualized medicine and meaningful client relationships. By handling business operations, Heal allows veterinarians to focus entirely on what they do best—providing exceptional pet care and building lasting bonds with families.

