Cary Veterinarian Honors Military Families with Free In-Home Veterinary Checkups

Dr. Lauren Hughes's inspiration for her practice are her own pets.

In honor of Memorial Day, Cary House-Call Veterinarian, Dr. Lauren Hughes, Announces Free Free In-Home Veterinary Checkups for Military Families.

Veterinary care should never add stress to a family’s day—especially for those who serve.” — Dr. Lauren Hughes

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Memorial Day, Dr. Lauren Hughes , DVM, a house call veterinarian based in Cary, North Carolina, is proud to announce that she will waive visit exam fees for veterans and military families this year as an ongoing tribute to their service.Dr. Hughes, part of the Heal House Call Veterinarian network, delivers high-quality, personalized veterinary care directly to pets in the comfort of their homes across Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Holly Springs, and West Raleigh. Her mission is to reduce the stress, anxiety, and logistical barriers that often come with traditional veterinary appointments—especially for seniors, families with multiple pets, and individuals with limited mobility.“Veterinary care should never add stress to a family’s day—especially for those who serve,” says Dr. Hughes. “By bringing care into the home, we ease the burden and honor the bond between pets and their people. I’m honored to support military households with no visit fee.”House call medical costs are comparable to in-clinic care, and by waiving exam feels. Dr. Hughes’s services include:• Wellness: Comprehensive head-to-tail exams and vaccinations• Diagnostics: Heartworm testing, parasite screening, and in-depth blood work• Chronic condition consultations: Managing allergies, mobility concerns, geriatric care, and second opinions• Palliative care: Individualized, multimodal pain management• End-of-life services: Peaceful goodbyes in the comfort of homeBecause of her strong commitment to serving vulnerable and underserved populations, Dr. Hughes is the recipient of a practice incubation grant made possible by The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation and Petopia.org . This grant supports veterinarians dedicated to reaching families who might otherwise struggle to access care. Dr. Hughes is one of two North Carolina veterinarians to receive a house call practice incubation grant funded through this initiative.“Dr. Hughes’s practice fills an unmet need in Cary and the surrounding area. By providing house call services, care naturally extends to community members who may struggle to access a clinic—like seniors, folks with disabilities, and multi-pet families,” says Betsy Banks Saul, co-founder of Heal House Call Veterinarian and Petfinder.com. “Practices like Dr. Hughes’s reflect a growing movement to treat pets as true family members, with empathy and presence at every life stage.”Heal House Call Veterinarian supports independently owned mobile veterinary practices like Dr. Hughes’s. It provides back-end business services so local veterinarians can focus on what they love most—healing pets.To schedule a house call visit or learn more, go to: healhousecall.com/lhughesAbout Heal House Call VeterinarianCuring veterinary care deserts. Petopia and Heal House Call Veterinarian have teamed up to create a roadmap to happier, healthier communities, pets, and veterinarians. Together, they incubate Heal Impact Practices that permanently address access-to-care challenges, reduce resource deserts, promote inclusion, and heal the veterinary industry. Petopia and the Heal Impact Practice initiative are proud recipients of funding from The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation as well as support from two other partners, the SPCA of Northern Nevada and PetSmart Charities.About The Dave & Cheryl Duffield FoundationThe Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada. The Duffields are also the founders of Maddie’s Fund, a leading animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals. While the Duffields are long-time benefactors of companion animal causes, the Foundation also allows them to focus their philanthropic efforts in other areas they are passionate about, including supporting military veterans and giving back to their local community.

