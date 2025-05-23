Free In-Home Veterinarian Checkups for Military Families to Honor Memorial Day

Sharon Daley, DVM provides house call veterinary services in Wake Forest, NC Dr. Daley at a vaccination clinic that provided no-cost pet exams and vaccines for 720 pets. Photo Credit: Miguel Garcia Remi, a two-year old sweetie with chronic tummy troubles received an access-to-veterinary care visit from Dr. Daley.

Sharon Daley, DVM offers free house call exams for pets of veterans and their families in Wake Forest, NC to lower stress for pets and their people.

Taking a pet to the vet can be overwhelming—for both pets and their people.” — Sharon Daley, DVM

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Memorial Day, Dr. Sharon Daley , DVM, a house call veterinarian based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, proudly announces that she waives visit fees for veterans and military families as an ongoing tribute to their service.Dr. Daley, part of the Heal House Call Veterinarian network, provides individualized, in-home care to pets in Wake Forest, Rolesville, Youngsville, Franklinton, Creedmoor, and North Raleigh. Her goal is to make veterinary care more compassionate, convenient, and accessible—especially for families who face challenges getting to a clinic.“Taking a pet to the vet can be overwhelming—for both pets and their people,” says Dr. Daley. “That’s why I believe in providing care at home, where pets feel safest. For military families especially, that care should be convenient, respectful, and offered with heart.”Dr. Daley’s services include wellness and sick-pet visits, diagnostics, chronic condition consultations, palliative care, and end-of-life services.Because of her deep interest in serving socially vulnerable families—including seniors, people with disabilities, and under-resourced communities—Dr. Daley is the recipient of a practice incubation grant made possible by Petopia.org and The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. This initiative supports veterinarians who are committed to delivering care where it’s most needed. She is one of only two veterinarians in North Carolina to receive a practice incubation grant to start a house call practice and provide access to veterinary services to those who might not be able to get their pet to a clinic.“Dr. Daley’s practice launch brings much-needed access to veterinary resources to Wake Forest and beyond. By providing house call services, care naturally extends to community members who may struggle to access a clinic—like seniors, folks with disabilities, and multi-pet families,” says Betsy Banks Saul, co-founder of Heal House Call Veterinarian and founder of Petfinder.com. “Practices like Dr. Daley’s reflect a growing appreciation for convenience without forsaking quality and care.”Heal House Call Veterinarian supports independently owned mobile veterinary practices like Dr. Daley’s, handling business infrastructure so local veterinarians can focus on what they love most—healing pets.To schedule a house call visit or learn more, go to: healhousecall.com/sdaleyAbout Heal House Call VeterinarianCuring veterinary care deserts. Petopia and Heal House Call Veterinarian created a roadmap to happier, healthier communities, pets, and veterinarians. Together, they incubate Heal Impact Practices that permanently address access-to-care challenges, reduce resource deserts, promote inclusion, and heal the veterinary industry. Petopia and the Heal Impact Practice initiative are proud recipients of funding from The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation as well as support from two other partners, the SPCA of Northern Nevada and PetSmart Charities.About The Dave & Cheryl Duffield FoundationThe Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada. The Duffields are also the founders of Maddie’s Fund, a leading animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals. While the Duffields are long-time benefactors of companion animal causes, the Foundation also allows them to focus their philanthropic efforts in other areas they are passionate about, including supporting military veterans and giving back to their local community.About Petopia.orgThree out of four pets in vulnerable communities have never seen a vet, even though veterinarians believe that all pets deserve care. Petopia helps veterinarians expand their care to vulnerable communities as part of their mission to promote community health by supporting healthy connections between humans, animals and environment and to reduce animal suffering by providing for access to veterinary care, promoting animal welfare and preserving open space through direct support, demonstration research, projects, marketing, and support services. Individuals can sponsor a veterinary visit with a donation as low as $10 by going to https://www.petopia.org/make-a-donation Media Contact:Dr. Sharon Daley, DVMHeal House Call Veterinarian – Wake Forest, NCWebsite: healhousecall.com/sdaley

